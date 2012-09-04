LONDON, Sept 4 Physical coal prices in Europe held steady for the second day on Tuesday, supported by oil which rose in early trading and largely ignoring bearish fundamentals.

There were too many variable price-driving factors currently at work for the market's direction to be clear, traders and end-users said.

Coal is typically thinly-traded during the European summer months and tends to track oil's moves in the absence of many physical trades, as it has during the past month.

The market seemed roughly evenly split between those players who firmly believed prices have already fallen to the lowest level likely this year and will slowly recover in the coming months, and those who believe the worst is still to come.

"While some have begun to call for a bullish turn in thermal prices, we remain skeptical that the fundamentals are yet ripe for such a change," Credit Suisse said in a research note on Tuesday.

"In particular, any meaningful recovery will rest on Chinese and Indian demand (respectively 19 percent and 13 percent of the seaborne market) and we continue to see downside risks to the strength of their propensity to import through the remainder of 2012," Credit Suisse said.

Oil slipped on Tuesday as concerns about slowing economic growth and curbed demand for petroleum countered hopes for more monetary stimulus from central banks in the U.S. and Europe .

CHINA PRICES SEEN WEAKENING

China's appetite for imported coal during the rest of this year will be key for price direction, they said, and the signals are bearish to mixed at best.

"China is still buying in a limited way, quietly - how much they will take for the rest of the year is unknown but the general feeling is that it will be disappointing," said one European trader who regularly sells to China.

Chinese domestic coal prices, already near two-year lows, are likely to fall further as industrial demand slows and colossal inventories at ports wait to be consumed at a slower pace than expected at the start of the year.

China's imports this year could top 200 million tonnes, up from 182.4 million in 2011, but much of this has already been imported in the first half.

The critical figure will be how much fresh spot coal China buys in the next quarter, they said, and this is likely to be insufficient to halt a drift down in international prices.

Players are also trying to predict how much more U.S. thermal coal can be exported in Q4 and in 2013, taking account of the production cuts already made, because the glut of U.S. coal exported was largely responsible for coal prices falling from over $120 a tonne in October to two-year lows of nearly $40 below that in Q2.

TRADES

An Australian 25,000 tonne parcel traded at $91.50 a tonne FOB Newcastle, little changed from Friday. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)