LONDON, Sept 4 Physical coal prices in Europe
held steady for the second day on Tuesday, supported by oil
which rose in early trading and largely ignoring bearish
fundamentals.
There were too many variable price-driving factors currently
at work for the market's direction to be clear, traders and
end-users said.
Coal is typically thinly-traded during the European summer
months and tends to track oil's moves in the absence of many
physical trades, as it has during the past month.
The market seemed roughly evenly split between those players
who firmly believed prices have already fallen to the lowest
level likely this year and will slowly recover in the coming
months, and those who believe the worst is still to come.
"While some have begun to call for a bullish turn in thermal
prices, we remain skeptical that the fundamentals are yet ripe
for such a change," Credit Suisse said in a research note on
Tuesday.
"In particular, any meaningful recovery will rest on Chinese
and Indian demand (respectively 19 percent and 13 percent of the
seaborne market) and we continue to see downside risks to the
strength of their propensity to import through the remainder of
2012," Credit Suisse said.
Oil slipped on Tuesday as concerns about slowing economic
growth and curbed demand for petroleum countered hopes for more
monetary stimulus from central banks in the U.S. and Europe
.
CHINA PRICES SEEN WEAKENING
China's appetite for imported coal during the rest of this
year will be key for price direction, they said, and the signals
are bearish to mixed at best.
"China is still buying in a limited way, quietly - how much
they will take for the rest of the year is unknown but the
general feeling is that it will be disappointing," said one
European trader who regularly sells to China.
Chinese domestic coal prices, already near two-year lows,
are likely to fall further as industrial demand slows and
colossal inventories at ports wait to be consumed at a slower
pace than expected at the start of the year.
China's imports this year could top 200 million tonnes, up
from 182.4 million in 2011, but much of this has already been
imported in the first half.
The critical figure will be how much fresh spot coal China
buys in the next quarter, they said, and this is likely to be
insufficient to halt a drift down in international prices.
Players are also trying to predict how much more U.S.
thermal coal can be exported in Q4 and in 2013, taking account
of the production cuts already made, because the glut of U.S.
coal exported was largely responsible for coal prices falling
from over $120 a tonne in October to two-year lows of nearly $40
below that in Q2.
TRADES
An Australian 25,000 tonne parcel traded at $91.50 a tonne
FOB Newcastle, little changed from Friday.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)