* Nov S.African cargoes trade at $83.75-$84/T

* Weak rupee limits Indian buying interest

LONDON Oct 3 Prompt physical coal prices were barely changed again as the market waited for a much-needed seasonal rise in demand to absorb some of the persistent oversupply.

An unusually large number of South African cargoes traded on Wednesday but there seemed no common factor behind the buying.

Most of the five cargoes which traded were bought by traders or utility/traders and were thought to be covering short positions or to defend swaps positions.

"There were various types of buyers involved, I wouldn't say it's driven by Indian buying," one European trader said.

There have been more enquiries for prompt South African tonnes by Indian trade importers but demand in the subcontinent remains muted, Indian traders said.

Although South African prices have slipped close to the $81.65/T two-year low seen in June and are substantially lower than the $100 levels seen at the start of the year, the weakness of the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar has trimmed very little from the real cost of imported coal, Indian traders said.

The rupee on Wednesday touched a five-month high driven by foreign fund inflows into equities but was recovering from hitting a two-year low in the summer and remains relatively weak .

Consequently end-users have been buying on a hand-to-mouth basis in as small tonnages as possible and haggling fiercely over prices.

"The feedback after the Delhi conference (a week ago) was that there is buying interest but the price starts with a seven not an eight," one market source said.

Most of the long positions in South African coal are in the hands of traders who bought from producers and it is the traders who are looking to India, South Korea and even China to take their Q4 cargoes.

TRADES

An October loading South African cargo traded at $84.75, little changed.

Three November South African cargoes traded at $84.00 a tonne and a fourth at $83.75, down around 10 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Keiron Henderson)