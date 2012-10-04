* More players optimistic prices are starting to recover

* Late Oct S.African cargo trades at $1.50/T premium

LONDON Oct 4 Prompt physical coal prices rose by as much as $1.00 a tonne on Thursday as traders bought to cover short positions and on optimism that prices are starting to recover from steep falls in the summer.

Prompt South African coal cargo prices dropped to a two-year low of $81.65 a tonne in June due to oversupply and a withdrawal by many buyers to the market's sidelines while they waited for prices to lower further.

Oversupply, particularly record U.S. thermal coal exports which could be as much as 50 million tonnes this year, has weighed on prices since Q4 2011 but the glut has been reduced as producers have cut output.

High inventories in Europe, China and India still need to be digested before restocking begins on a large-enough scale to push prices closer to $100/T, where they were at the start of the year, but some buying from leading importers is starting to emerge.

Coal benchmark prices cover a 90-day window which reflects the contango seen in the market all year (in a contango market, forward months show higher prices than nearby) with an often marked price difference between the first and third month.

The contango alone, now that December cargoes are included in price assessments, has helped nudge prices closer to $90 from the low $80s, traders and end-users said.

A second-half October loading South African cargo traded on Thursday at $85.75 a tonne FOB Richards Bay - $1.00 higher than Wednesday's last trade and showing a premium of $1.50 a tonne above November prices.

"A trader was let down on a late October cargo and needed to cover to meet a commitment, so paid up," one European trader said.

"A few people are still actively bidding the market up to support swaps positions," he added.

The possibility of wildcat strikes in South Africa spreading from gold, platinum, diamonds and iron ore into the coal sector cannot be ruled out but is unlikely due to the differing structures of these mining sectors, producers said .

But market edginess over the South African labour unrest has given some support to the swaps market, traders said.

TRADES A second-half October loading South African cargo traded at $85.75, up $1.00.

A December loading South African cargo traded at $86.25, up around 75 cents.

A December delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $87.25 via brokers, little changed. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Pravin Char)