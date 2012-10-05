* October S.African bid at $85.75/T

* S.African union seeks strike support from rail, port workers

LONDON Oct 5 Prompt physical coal prices were little changed on Friday after a series of trades for South African, delivered Europe and Newcastle cargoes.

Prices dipped by up to 25 cents a tonne, traders said.

Coal swaps values rose by over $1.00 in early trade, widening the gap between swaps and physical prices to $2.70-$3.00 dollars a tonne, traders said.

"Swaps rallied and want to go higher despite coal's fundamentals remaining fairly weak but physical prices did not move," one European trader said.

Spreading wildcat strikes in South Africa have not yet affected coal exports but will do so if transport union SATAWU can persuade rail and port workers to take industrial action .

Any strike action which substantially reduced the rail transport of coal to the main port of Richards Bay or to state utility Eskom would hit exports, cause power cuts and trigger a coal price spike.

"So far the impact of the truckers' strike has been to cut diesel supplies to mines but there are enough stocks at mines and ports to keep shipping for a while," one industry source said.

Market edginess over the South African labour unrest has given some support to the swaps market, traders said.

TRADES

A December South African cargo traded at $86.50 a tonne, barely changed.

A November South African cargo traded at $84.35, 25 cents lower.

A Calendar 2013 trade for 50,000 tonnes a month of South African coal took place at $94.25.

A December delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $88.50, up 50 cents.

PRICES

A second half October loading South African cargo was bid at $85.75, little changed from Thursday.

A November South African cargo was bid at $84.35, having traded at that level earlier.

A January South African cargo was bid at $87.50 and offered at $89.25. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Pravin Char)