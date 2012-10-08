* Nov S.African trades at $84.75, $85/T up slightly

* S.African local govt unions mull strike action

LONDON Oct 8 Prompt physical coal prices rose slightly by 25-75 U.S. cents a tonne on Monday, in line with stronger coal swaps values that were supported by concerns about possible strike action in South Africa.

South African FOB prices showed surprising resilience, traders said, given the tepid end-user spot buying in recent weeks.

The risk of strikes in South Africa affecting the country's coal exports was cited as a reason for swaps' strength late last week and on Monday although physical players doubted there was more than a slim chance of this happening.

But the swaps rally pulled physical prices up and drew out buying interest from traders and end-users.

"The possibility of the strikes spreading has been mentioned in some broker reports, it's a factor in the swaps market rather than physical," one European trader said.

There have been several prompt South African cargo trades a day for the past few days, although prices have hardly moved, but these do not suggest an improvement in underlying demand, which remains weak, suppliers and end-users said.

South Africa's local government workers' union said on Monday that it would launch a strike over pay in the next few days, a sign that labour unrest is spreading well beyond the precious metals mines where it started.

South African coal industry sources said last week that it was unlikely that wildcat action would spread to the coal sector but that they could not rule out the possibility.

But if the transport union SATAWU can persuade rail and port workers to take industrial action, exports could be severely disrupted as could the country's power generation because state utility Eskom depends on rail transportation to move fuel to its power plants.

TRADES

A December DES ARA cargo traded at $88.75 a tonne, up 25 cents from Friday.

A December South African cargo traded at $86.75, also up 25 cents.

Two November South African cargoes traded at $84.75 and $85.00, up 40-65 cents.

PRICES

A November South African cargo was bid at $85.10 and offered at $85.75, up 75 cents on the bid.

A November DES ARA cargo was bid at $85.25 and offered at $88.50, up around 25 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)