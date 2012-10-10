BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
* Two Dec DES ARA cargoes trade at $88.65 and $88.20/T
* Korea's KOMPIO buys Indonesian and low-grade Australian
LONDON Oct 10 Prompt physical coal prices fell in line with swaps which were pulled down by Brent's fall in early trading.
Brent crude slipped near to $114 on Wednesday as a cloudy economic outlook offset fears about disruptions to Middle East crude supply.
"There was very little activity today, a few trades but more offers are being seen," one European trader said.
Two December DES ARA cargoes traded on Wednesday at $88.65 and $88.20 a tonne, down a marginal 10-50 cents from the previous day.
South African November cargo prices came under greater pressure - a November cargo was bid at $83/T, $3.00 below Tuesday's levels but offers were only slightly lower.
A November loading Newcastle cargo traded at $79.00 a tonne FOB.
End-users in Asia still prefered to take low-grade cargoes at aggressive prices rather than standard-grade thermal coal, traders said.
The purchase of some low-grade Australian coal by a Korean utility reflects this trend, they said.
South Korean utility Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 900,000 tonnes of coal for November-December delivery, which included 130,000 tonnes of Australian 5,700 kc/kg Net As Received coal at $80 a tonne FOB, a lower energy content than the standard 6,000 kc/kg grade
TRADES
Two December DES ARA cargoes were sold at $88.65 and $88.20 a tonne, down 10-50 cents.
A November loading Newcastle cargo traded at $79.00 a tonne FOB.
PRICES
A November South African cargo was bid at $83.00 and offered at $87.00, down $3.00 on the bid.
A December South African cargo was bid at $85.50, down 75 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
* Says considered notice received from ICICI Bank recalling financial assistance granted to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: