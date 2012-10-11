* Dec DES ARA trades at $87.25/T

* Nov S.African offered at $84/T, down $2

LONDON Oct 11 Prompt physical coal prices fell by $1-2 a tonne on Thursday in line with coal swaps' weakness in early trading.

A November loading South African cargo was bid at $80.00 and offered at $84.00 a tonne, down more than $2.00 on the offer.

Some South African producers have unsold cargoes for November and December and this could weigh on prices, countering remaining anxiety over wildcat strikes in the South African mining industry spreading to the coal sector.

Oil's rally to over $115 a barrel on escalating tension between Syria and Turkey did litle to buoy coal prices but may do so in the next few days because coal often lags moves in oil, traders said.

Spot buying interest in Europe remains limited and fresh buying from India and China has been slow to revive after the Indian monsoon season and Chinese Golden Week holidays.

"Industrial growth (in India) is the problem, not the price of coal," one major Indian trade importer said.

"The cement sector is oversupplied, so is sponge iron and at the same time their costs have been rising so they need less coal," he said.

Producers and traders with coal to sell in Q4 hope that India, South Korea and Taiwan and even the European market, will absorb cargoes unwanted by China.

"For iron ore and any type of coal, we don't expect to see any significant restocking this year by the Chinese," an Asia-based trader said.

"We expect another few extremely quiet months," he added.

TRADES

A December DES ARA cargo traded at $87.25, down $1.00.

PRICES

A November South African cargo was bid at $80.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay and offered at $84.00, down $2.00 on the offer. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Keiron Henderson)