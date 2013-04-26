* Front-month DES ARA and South African contracts close to convergence

* Asian demand slackens in view of high stocks, milder weather

LONDON, April 26 Prompt physical coal prices in Europe were steady above $85 on Friday, while prices for the main benchmark in Asia posted sharp falls on fears of weak regional demand.

Physical coal prices for delivery in June into northwest European ports Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (DES ARA) were bid at $84.85 and offered at $85.25, compared with a close of $85.25 on Wednesday.

Traders spoke of a lull in new deals for cargoes on Friday, following higher volumes in the last few weeks as utilities were restocking.

South African coal for June delivery was offered at $82.00, compared with a previous close of $81.95.

"Prompt prices for Richards Bay have been supported mainly by European demand, because Indian buyers are staying out of the market until prices drop," said one trader.

The trader said Indian buyers would pay no more than $81 for South African coal as they try to strike a hard bargain at a time that utility demand usually picks up ahead of the monsoon season, which gets underway in June.

Around three-quarters of South African coal exports go to Asia.

In the futures market for coal in Europe, API2 2014 coal swaps traded at $93.45/tonne, little changed from Thursday's close of $93.50.

A broadly steady market for coal swaps reflected inertia in the German power market, with the baseload contract for 2014 delivery at 39.25 euros a megawatt hour, down from 39.30 euros at the end of trading on Thursday.

ASIAN DEMAND SLACK

Stocks of coal in Chinese and Indian ports are at historically high levels, prompting concerns among traders that demand may not perk up much in the summer.

Power producers in seven Indian states say they have run out of storage space for coal, according to a report in the Indian Express newspaper.

Meanwhile in China, stocks at major coal mines were 44.2 million tonnes at the end of March, up nearly 25 percent from 35.8 million in January.

"There are renewed fears that Chinese buyers could default on deliveries in a repeat of what happened last summer, the trader said, referring to the cancellation of at least six capesize cargoes in mid-2012, when demand weakened and prices dipped.

The region's slack demand contributed to a slide in prices for the main benchmark in the region, FOB Newcastle, which closed at $85.40 for the month-ahead physical contract, only $0.40 higher than the equivalent DES ARA contract.

The Asian contract is usually higher than Europe. The two indices last converged late in 2012, and earlier this year FOB Newcastle was trading near $100/tonne.

Another trader said the fall in FOB Newcastle prices is to be expected at this time of year because utilities in Japan and South Korea are the main buyers of the high-grade coal but book far fewer cargoes during spring. (Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by Jane Baird)