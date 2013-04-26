* Front-month DES ARA and South African contracts close to
convergence
* Asian demand slackens in view of high stocks, milder
weather
LONDON, April 26 Prompt physical coal prices in
Europe were steady above $85 on Friday, while prices for the
main benchmark in Asia posted sharp falls on fears of weak
regional demand.
Physical coal prices for delivery in June into northwest
European ports Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (DES ARA) were
bid at $84.85 and offered at $85.25, compared with a close of
$85.25 on Wednesday.
Traders spoke of a lull in new deals for cargoes on Friday,
following higher volumes in the last few weeks as utilities were
restocking.
South African coal for June delivery was offered at $82.00,
compared with a previous close of $81.95.
"Prompt prices for Richards Bay have been supported mainly by
European demand, because Indian buyers are staying out of the
market until prices drop," said one trader.
The trader said Indian buyers would pay no more than $81 for
South African coal as they try to strike a hard bargain at a
time that utility demand usually picks up ahead of the monsoon
season, which gets underway in June.
Around three-quarters of South African coal exports go to
Asia.
In the futures market for coal in Europe, API2 2014 coal
swaps traded at $93.45/tonne, little changed from Thursday's
close of $93.50.
A broadly steady market for coal swaps reflected inertia in
the German power market, with the baseload contract for 2014
delivery at 39.25 euros a megawatt hour, down from 39.30 euros
at the end of trading on Thursday.
ASIAN DEMAND SLACK
Stocks of coal in Chinese and Indian ports are at
historically high levels, prompting concerns among traders that
demand may not perk up much in the summer.
Power producers in seven Indian states say they have run out
of storage space for coal, according to a report in the Indian
Express newspaper.
Meanwhile in China, stocks at major coal mines were 44.2
million tonnes at the end of March, up nearly 25 percent from
35.8 million in January.
"There are renewed fears that Chinese buyers could default
on deliveries in a repeat of what happened last summer, the
trader said, referring to the cancellation of at least six
capesize cargoes in mid-2012, when demand weakened and prices
dipped.
The region's slack demand contributed to a slide in prices
for the main benchmark in the region, FOB Newcastle, which
closed at $85.40 for the month-ahead physical contract, only
$0.40 higher than the equivalent DES ARA contract.
The Asian contract is usually higher than Europe. The two
indices last converged late in 2012, and earlier this year FOB
Newcastle was trading near $100/tonne.
Another trader said the fall in FOB Newcastle prices is to
be expected at this time of year because utilities in Japan and
South Korea are the main buyers of the high-grade coal but book
far fewer cargoes during spring.
(Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by Jane Baird)