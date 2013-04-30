LONDON, April 30 Prompt physical coal prices
fell in Europe on Tuesday amid weak demand and expectations of
plentiful supply, including from the United States, while swaps
prices fell slightly.
Physical coal prices for delivery in June into northwest
European ports Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (DES ARA) were
bid at $82.75 and offered at $84.00, down from a close of $84.15
on Monday as prices retreated further below a six-week high of
$85 seen last week.
"Both banks and utilities have been taking profits following
last week's gains, and there's a feeling that there is plenty of
coal around, so people have been in the mood to sell," one
trader said.
U.S. exports so far this year have showed few signs of
slowing despite higher gas prices, which would usually mean more
coal is consumed domestically and less loaded on to ships for
Europe.
But much of the extra coal burnt in U.S power stations in
March was of a type not typically exported to Europe, meaning
that supplies of the fuel continued to flow through Atlantic
seaboard ports.
The Hampton Roads complex of ports in Virginia, the main
U.S. exit point for coal shipments, will publish coal export
data for April on Wednesday, which could confirm traders' views
that U.S exports have shown few signs of relenting.
Data for March showed the ports handled 5.72 million tonnes
of thermal and coking coal, up from almost 4 million in
February.
On Tuesday the chief executive of one of one of the largest
coal producers in the United States, Peabody Energy,
said he expected demand for U.S coal to rise 60 to 80 million
tonnes over 2012 levels.
That would be an increase of 7 to 9 percent increase from
the 889 million tonnes that the U.S. government said was
consumed last year.
South African coal for June delivery was bid at $79.50 and
offered at $81.50, compared with a previous close of $81.00, as
Indian demand remained elusive, traders said.
In the futures market for coal in Europe, API2 2014 coal
swaps traded at $92.60/tonne, down from Monday's close of
$93.00.
In the German power market, the baseload contract for 2014
delivery fell to 38.95 euros a megawatt hour from 39.80 euros on
Monday as traders anticipated lower demand ahead of the May Day
bank holiday.
(Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by Jane Baird)