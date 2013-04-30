LONDON, April 30 Prompt physical coal prices fell in Europe on Tuesday amid weak demand and expectations of plentiful supply, including from the United States, while swaps prices fell slightly.

Physical coal prices for delivery in June into northwest European ports Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (DES ARA) were bid at $82.75 and offered at $84.00, down from a close of $84.15 on Monday as prices retreated further below a six-week high of $85 seen last week.

"Both banks and utilities have been taking profits following last week's gains, and there's a feeling that there is plenty of coal around, so people have been in the mood to sell," one trader said.

U.S. exports so far this year have showed few signs of slowing despite higher gas prices, which would usually mean more coal is consumed domestically and less loaded on to ships for Europe.

But much of the extra coal burnt in U.S power stations in March was of a type not typically exported to Europe, meaning that supplies of the fuel continued to flow through Atlantic seaboard ports.

The Hampton Roads complex of ports in Virginia, the main U.S. exit point for coal shipments, will publish coal export data for April on Wednesday, which could confirm traders' views that U.S exports have shown few signs of relenting.

Data for March showed the ports handled 5.72 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal, up from almost 4 million in February.

On Tuesday the chief executive of one of one of the largest coal producers in the United States, Peabody Energy, said he expected demand for U.S coal to rise 60 to 80 million tonnes over 2012 levels.

That would be an increase of 7 to 9 percent increase from the 889 million tonnes that the U.S. government said was consumed last year.

South African coal for June delivery was bid at $79.50 and offered at $81.50, compared with a previous close of $81.00, as Indian demand remained elusive, traders said.

In the futures market for coal in Europe, API2 2014 coal swaps traded at $92.60/tonne, down from Monday's close of $93.00.

In the German power market, the baseload contract for 2014 delivery fell to 38.95 euros a megawatt hour from 39.80 euros on Monday as traders anticipated lower demand ahead of the May Day bank holiday. (Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by Jane Baird)