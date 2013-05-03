* Demand for South African coal underpins physical market
* Swaps gain as German power prices rebound from 8-year low
* Australian producers may react to Asian demand slowdown
LONDON, May 3 Prompt physical coal strengthened
on Friday as traders bought South African material, which helped
lift swaps prices from a 1-month low reached during the previous
trading session.
South African coal for June delivery traded at $81.70 a
tonne, up from a previous close of $81.00, with 100,000 tonnes
of physical coal changing hands.
Physical coal prices for delivery in June into northwest
Europe were offered at $84.00 a tonne following a close of
$82.25 on Thursday, with the only bids forthcoming for the July
contract at $83.05, compared with a previous close of $83.25.
Activity in the European physical market has been subdued
this week in part because of the May 1 public holiday in much of
Europe, while London's financial markets will be shut on
Monday.
Utilities in Europe are said by traders to be well stocked
after a flurry of buying in April, when buyers took advantage of
prices that had sunk to 6-month lows in some contracts.
However, the profitability of burning coal compared with gas
means it is likely to remain the favoured energy source over
summer in many European countries, traders said, meaning buyers
will still have to dip into the market in coming months.
Signs that demand in Asia will be lower than coal producers
had hoped a few years ago prompted a consortium this week to
consider stalling plans for a $5 billion coal export terminal
near Newcastle, Australia's main departure point for coal.
"We know that in the next five years the tonnes the
producers want to contract for will not exceed what we can
deliver from the existing terminals," Port Waratah Coal Services
(PWCS)chief executive Hennie du Plooy told The Australian
newspaper.
A Macquarie Bank report this week said cost pressures would
weigh heavily on Australian producers, particularly in view of a
Japanese Fiscal Year contract settled at $95 a tonne, a price
widely seen as favouring utilities rather than producers.
CAPITAL SPENDING DELAY
"Longer-dated projects (in Australia) will see capital spend
delayed. This increases the risk that future export growth post
2015 is optimistic," it said.
Although demand for different grades of Australian coal
picked up in March and April, growth in exports is likely to
slow, analysts said.
"In China, we reiterate the challenges facing import coal
demand which arise from hydropower output (forecast to grow 18
percent year-on-year) and low power demand growth (forecast to
grow 4.2 percent year-on-year) in the short term," Deutsche Bank
said in a weekly commodities report.
In the longer term, pollution controls and better transport
for domestic coal would slow demand, the bank added.
China's capital Beijing will cap coal consumption this year
at 6 percent below usual levels to ease environmental problems,
a government website said on Friday.
In the futures market in Europe, API2 2014 coal swaps traded
at $92.50/tonne, up from Thursday's close of $92.20.
German power prices closed higher as carbon prices rose 23
percent after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel
breathed life into a plan to intervene in Europe's carbon market
to support flagging prices.
The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed
at 39.30 euros a megawatt hour, up from 38.80 euros at the end
of trading on Thursday, when the year-ahead contract sank to an
8-year low.
(Reporting by John McGarrity; Editing by Anthony Barker)