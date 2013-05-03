* Demand for South African coal underpins physical market

* Swaps gain as German power prices rebound from 8-year low

* Australian producers may react to Asian demand slowdown

LONDON, May 3 Prompt physical coal strengthened on Friday as traders bought South African material, which helped lift swaps prices from a 1-month low reached during the previous trading session.

South African coal for June delivery traded at $81.70 a tonne, up from a previous close of $81.00, with 100,000 tonnes of physical coal changing hands.

Physical coal prices for delivery in June into northwest Europe were offered at $84.00 a tonne following a close of $82.25 on Thursday, with the only bids forthcoming for the July contract at $83.05, compared with a previous close of $83.25.

Activity in the European physical market has been subdued this week in part because of the May 1 public holiday in much of Europe, while London's financial markets will be shut on Monday.

Utilities in Europe are said by traders to be well stocked after a flurry of buying in April, when buyers took advantage of prices that had sunk to 6-month lows in some contracts.

However, the profitability of burning coal compared with gas means it is likely to remain the favoured energy source over summer in many European countries, traders said, meaning buyers will still have to dip into the market in coming months.

Signs that demand in Asia will be lower than coal producers had hoped a few years ago prompted a consortium this week to consider stalling plans for a $5 billion coal export terminal near Newcastle, Australia's main departure point for coal.

"We know that in the next five years the tonnes the producers want to contract for will not exceed what we can deliver from the existing terminals," Port Waratah Coal Services (PWCS)chief executive Hennie du Plooy told The Australian newspaper.

A Macquarie Bank report this week said cost pressures would weigh heavily on Australian producers, particularly in view of a Japanese Fiscal Year contract settled at $95 a tonne, a price widely seen as favouring utilities rather than producers.

CAPITAL SPENDING DELAY

"Longer-dated projects (in Australia) will see capital spend delayed. This increases the risk that future export growth post 2015 is optimistic," it said.

Although demand for different grades of Australian coal picked up in March and April, growth in exports is likely to slow, analysts said.

"In China, we reiterate the challenges facing import coal demand which arise from hydropower output (forecast to grow 18 percent year-on-year) and low power demand growth (forecast to grow 4.2 percent year-on-year) in the short term," Deutsche Bank said in a weekly commodities report.

In the longer term, pollution controls and better transport for domestic coal would slow demand, the bank added.

China's capital Beijing will cap coal consumption this year at 6 percent below usual levels to ease environmental problems, a government website said on Friday.

In the futures market in Europe, API2 2014 coal swaps traded at $92.50/tonne, up from Thursday's close of $92.20.

German power prices closed higher as carbon prices rose 23 percent after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel breathed life into a plan to intervene in Europe's carbon market to support flagging prices.

The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed at 39.30 euros a megawatt hour, up from 38.80 euros at the end of trading on Thursday, when the year-ahead contract sank to an 8-year low. (Reporting by John McGarrity; Editing by Anthony Barker)