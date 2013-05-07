LONDON May 7 Prompt physical coal prices were unchanged on Tuesday in muted trade following a British public holiday while swaps prices slipped slightly on weaker German power prices.

Physical coal prices for delivery in July into northwest Europe traded at $83.75 a tonne on Tuesday, with 50,000 tonnes changing hands, unchanged from the previous close.

The contract is $5 lower than at the start of the year, making coal less lucrative for U.S. suppliers to ship across the Atlantic.

"The market has been slow to get back to life following the public holiday and it seems that people are well stocked for coal for the time being," a trader said.

Prices for physical Australian coal (Newcastle FOB) traded at $87.00 a tonne for the June contract, down from $87.85 at the close on Friday.

But traders said prices in the benchmark may rise if workers at two export terminals at Newcastle Port carry out a threat to strike in response to new working conditions.

"From what I've heard so far, it's more sabre rattling than anything at this stage but definitely something to keep a close eye on," the trader said.

Figures from commodities exchange ICE last week showed that derivatives trading in the Newcastle contract rose 13 percent in April to 777,000 tonnes a day or 16 million tonnes over the month.

Demand from Japan, the main market for 6,000 kcal low-sulphur coal, rose last month because of cheaper prices, while new coal-fired power stations are set to come online.

In the futures market in Europe, API2 2014 coal swaps traded at $92.40/tonne, down from Friday's close of $92.65.

The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed slightly lower at 38.90 euros a megawatt hour, down from 39.10 euros at the end of trading on Friday. (Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by Jason Neely)