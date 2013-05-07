LONDON May 7 Prompt physical coal prices were
unchanged on Tuesday in muted trade following a British public
holiday while swaps prices slipped slightly on weaker German
power prices.
Physical coal prices for delivery in July into northwest
Europe traded at $83.75 a tonne on Tuesday, with 50,000 tonnes
changing hands, unchanged from the previous close.
The contract is $5 lower than at the start of the year,
making coal less lucrative for U.S. suppliers to ship across the
Atlantic.
"The market has been slow to get back to life following the
public holiday and it seems that people are well stocked for
coal for the time being," a trader said.
Prices for physical Australian coal (Newcastle FOB) traded
at $87.00 a tonne for the June contract, down from $87.85 at the
close on Friday.
But traders said prices in the benchmark may rise if workers
at two export terminals at Newcastle Port carry out a threat to
strike in response to new working conditions.
"From what I've heard so far, it's more sabre rattling than
anything at this stage but definitely something to keep a close
eye on," the trader said.
Figures from commodities exchange ICE last week showed that
derivatives trading in the Newcastle contract rose 13 percent in
April to 777,000 tonnes a day or 16 million tonnes over the
month.
Demand from Japan, the main market for 6,000 kcal
low-sulphur coal, rose last month because of cheaper prices,
while new coal-fired power stations are set to come online.
In the futures market in Europe, API2 2014 coal swaps traded
at $92.40/tonne, down from Friday's close of $92.65.
The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed
slightly lower at 38.90 euros a megawatt hour, down from 39.10
euros at the end of trading on Friday.
(Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by Jason Neely)