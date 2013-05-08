LONDON May 8 Prompt physical coal prices were mixed on Wednesday as coal delivered into northwest Europe rose slightly and South African coal was bid lower as traders referred to plentiful supply and lack of demand during public holidays.

Physical coal prices for delivery in July into northwest Europe traded at $84.25 a tonne on Wednesday for the August contract, with 50,000 tonnes changing hands, up $0.25 from the previous close.

The July contract, which went untraded, was bid at $84.00, up from a close of $83.45 on Tuesday.

"Demand is very subdued in Europe as many key markets have public holidays this week, while globally there isn't huge amount of interest in the main contracts either. Stockpiles of coal look fairly healthy in Europe and China," a trader said.

Stocks of thermal and coking coal at the Rotterdam coal terminal rose to 2.4 million tonnes on Wednesday, an official at the terminal said, up 200,000 tonnes from last week. Inventories at Amsterdam rose to 1.8 million from 1.7 million a week ago, port officials said.

Physical Australian coal (Newcastle FOB) traded at $87.00 a tonne for the August contract, up $0.10 from Tuesday's close, the only transaction reported by brokers.

On the front end of the curve, the main price benchmark for high-quality Australian coal barely moved, despite a decision by workers at Newcastle coal terminals to refuse to work overtime in a dispute over conditions.

Workers at the Members of the Maritime Union of Australia "shall engage in an unlimited number of bans on the performance of overtime" starting from Sunday evening for an indefinite period, the union said on Tuesday on its website.

Traders said the impact on prices would be limited in the very short term because demand from Japan, the main consumer of Newcastle coal, typically declines in May because of Golden Week public holidays.

Demand from Japan, the main market for 6,000 kcal low-sulphur coal, rose in April because of cheaper prices, and new coal-fired power stations are set to come online to replace decommissioned nuclear power plants.

INDIA IMPORTS

South African coal for July delivery was bid at $81.00 a tonne, down $0.75 from Tuesday's close of $81.75, a further slide in prices as the contract struggled to find demand from European and Indian buyers, the trader said.

"Indian buyers are pushing down API4 (South Africa coal) prices, and once the cost of freight is excluded, they are only willing to pay just above $80 a tonne," the trader said.

Indian utilities were putting in low bids for South African coal even though power producers in Asia's third-largest economy have become increasingly reliant on imports as domestic production fails to keep pace with demand.

India's imports of thermal coal jumped by three-quarters to 97.23 million tonnes in the fiscal year through March, government sources said on Wednesday.

In the futures market in Europe, API2 2014 coal swaps traded at $92.35/tonne, down slightly from Tuesday's close of $92.45, ignoring a stronger euro against the dollar, which would usually boost demand for coal priced in the U.S. currency.

The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed slightly lower at 38.75 euros a megawatt hour, down from 38.90 euros at the end of trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by Jane Baird)