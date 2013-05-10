* Over 200,000 tonnes traded in ARA, S Africa coal

* Swaps slide to 5-week low as euro weakens

LONDON May 10 Prompt physical coal prices rose slightly on Friday as utilities took advantage of weak prices, while swaps fell to a five-week low as the euro dropped against the dollar.

Physical coal prices for delivery in July into northwest Europe traded at $83.75 a tonne on Friday, up $0.25, with 50,000 tonnes changing hands, according to brokers. The August contract was up $0.05 on Thursday's settlement, with 25,000 tonnes traded.

"We've seen very little physical trading this week because of public holidays, so maybe what we saw today was pent-up demand at relatively lower prices," a trader said.

The July contract traded at almost $87 a month ago, but since the start of May has been at levels below $85 as Europe has experienced milder weather and plentiful supply.

Hefty volumes were also reported in South African coal, with 50,000 tonnes of trade reported in the July contract at $81.50, and 100,000 tonnes for the August contract, also at $81.50.

Traders said buyers in India or elsewhere in Asia were most likely to have commissioned the cargoes, given that the discount with ARA coal was too thin to attract buyers from Europe.

Physical Australian coal (Newcastle FOB) was bid at $86.50 a tonne for the July contract, down a dollar from Thursday's settlement.

AUSTRALIAN COAL

High-quality Australian coal was bid lower on Friday despite a planned strike on May 15 by coal terminal workers at Newcastle, the country's main exit point for coal shipments which can handle around 105 million tonnes a year.

About 220 workers at the facility, operated by Port Waratah Coal Services (PWCS), will stop work on Wednesday morning to protest what they say is a proposed agreement that will erode working conditions and job security.

But traders said the four-hour stoppage is unlikely to have a major impact on prices in the near term.

Australian thermal coal benchmark prices rose slightly this week as enquiries from top importer China increased following a holiday lull, while tight supplies from Indonesia also helped support prices.

In the futures market in Europe, API2 2014 coal swaps fell to an intraday low of $91.55/tonne from Thursday's close of $92.45, its lowest since early April.

The euro fell to a one-month low of $1.2935, making dollar-priced coal more expensive for European buyers.

The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed at 39.45 euros a megawatt hour, up from 39.00 euros at the end of trading on Thursday as cooler weather prompted stronger demand for electricity. (Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by Jane Baird)