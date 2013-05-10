* Over 200,000 tonnes traded in ARA, S Africa coal
* Swaps slide to 5-week low as euro weakens
LONDON May 10 Prompt physical coal prices rose
slightly on Friday as utilities took advantage of weak prices,
while swaps fell to a five-week low as the euro dropped against
the dollar.
Physical coal prices for delivery in July into northwest
Europe traded at $83.75 a tonne on Friday, up $0.25, with 50,000
tonnes changing hands, according to brokers. The August contract
was up $0.05 on Thursday's settlement, with 25,000 tonnes
traded.
"We've seen very little physical trading this week because
of public holidays, so maybe what we saw today was pent-up
demand at relatively lower prices," a trader said.
The July contract traded at almost $87 a month ago, but
since the start of May has been at levels below $85 as Europe
has experienced milder weather and plentiful supply.
Hefty volumes were also reported in South African coal, with
50,000 tonnes of trade reported in the July contract at $81.50,
and 100,000 tonnes for the August contract, also at $81.50.
Traders said buyers in India or elsewhere in Asia were most
likely to have commissioned the cargoes, given that the discount
with ARA coal was too thin to attract buyers from Europe.
Physical Australian coal (Newcastle FOB) was bid at $86.50 a
tonne for the July contract, down a dollar from Thursday's
settlement.
AUSTRALIAN COAL
High-quality Australian coal was bid lower on Friday despite
a planned strike on May 15 by coal terminal workers at
Newcastle, the country's main exit point for coal shipments
which can handle around 105 million tonnes a year.
About 220 workers at the facility, operated by Port Waratah
Coal Services (PWCS), will stop work on Wednesday morning to
protest what they say is a proposed agreement that will erode
working conditions and job security.
But traders said the four-hour stoppage is unlikely to have
a major impact on prices in the near term.
Australian thermal coal benchmark prices rose slightly this
week as enquiries from top importer China increased following a
holiday lull, while tight supplies from Indonesia also helped
support prices.
In the futures market in Europe, API2 2014 coal swaps fell
to an intraday low of $91.55/tonne from Thursday's close of
$92.45, its lowest since early April.
The euro fell to a one-month low of $1.2935, making
dollar-priced coal more expensive for European
buyers.
The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed
at 39.45 euros a megawatt hour, up from 39.00 euros at the end
of trading on Thursday as cooler weather prompted stronger
demand for electricity.
(Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by Jane Baird)