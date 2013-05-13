* Many physical traders absent from market

* Swaps at lowest since March 28 as euro weak vs dollar

LONDON May 13 Prompt physical coal prices were bid lower in Europe on Monday while many traders were absent from the market to attend an industry conference, while swaps fell to a six-week low as a weaker euro made dollar-denominated coal more expensive.

Physical coal prices for delivery in July into northwest Europe (DES ARA) were bid at $82.00 a tonne on Monday, down from a close of $83.40 on Friday.

"Most traders are squaring off their positions before the McCloskey Nice conference," coal analyst Duncan Murray of London Commodity Brokers said, referring to a two-day gathering of coal market participants in southern France that starts on Tuesday.

Prompt physical coal prices have slid around $5 in the past month as demand has eased in Europe following a flurry of restocking in late March and early April.

No volumes changed hands in South African coal after significant volumes were reported on Friday.

Traders have said a two-week disruption to a railway line used by coal exporters should be bullish for prices.

South Africa's state-owned Transnet Freight Rail on Monday said it would shut its coal export line for 12 days from May 14 to clear up a maintenance backlog, according to local media reports.

Physical Australian coal (Newcastle FOB) was bid at $86.00 a tonne for the July contract, down $0.50 from the previous settlement but no volumes were reported by brokers.

In the futures market, API2 2014 coal swaps fell to an intraday low of $91.00/tonne, their lowest trade since March 28, from Friday's close of $91.75. They last traded at $91.25.

The euro traded close to a one-month low against the dollar, making coal more expensive for European buyers than for much of last week.

The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed at 38.85 euros a megawatt hour, up from 38.53 euros at the end of trading on Friday as ample supply of electricity from renewables offset the impact of cooler weather. (Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by Jane Baird)