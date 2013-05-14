* South African coal trades higher in illiquid market

* Swaps dip below $91 before mounting slight recovery

LONDON May 14 Prompt physical South African coal prices traded higher in Europe on Tuesday amid thin trading conditions, while swaps prices recorded a new 6-week low below $91 before rebounding on the back of stronger German power prices.

Physical coal prices of South African coal for delivery in July traded at $80.65 a tonne on Tuesday, up from a close of $80.25 on Monday, with 50,000 tonnes traded, brokers said.

Prices managed to hold above $80 following their slide over the last few weeks when Asian and European buyers were either absent from the market or managed to secure cheaper deals on cargoes.

No volumes changed hands in coal for delivery into northwestern Europe as many traders were absent from the market for an industry conference.

Physical Australian coal (Newcastle FOB) traded at $89.00 for the June contract, up $2.35 from the previous settlement with 25,000 tonnes traded.

Workers at the world's largest coal export terminal at Newcastle port in eastern Australia will stop work for four hours on Wednesday in a dispute over working conditions and contracts, but traders said only a prolonged escalation of industrial action is likely to have a major impact on supply.

In the longer term, a weakening of the Australian dollar against the US dollar is likely to make Australian coal, which is denominated in the US currency more expensive for Asian consumers, analysts and traders said.

A continuation of the trend would likely push up equipment and fuel costs for mining firms, they added.

Coal mining firms in Australia in recent weeks have already shelved or cancelled mining or infrastructure projects worth several billion dollars, and conglomerates including Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton said on Tuesday they will rein in capital investment next year in the face of weak prices and easing demand.

In the futures market, API2 2014 coal swaps fell to an intraday low of $90.88/tonne, an extension of Monday's 6-week low, but prices closed at $91.20, down $0.05 on the previous close.

The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed at 39.22 euros a megawatt hour, up from 38.53 euros at the end of trading on Monday, buoyed by stronger carbon prices and improving sentiment in Europe's largest economy. (Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by James Jukwey)