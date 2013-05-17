* Abundant supply, shaky seasonal demand in Europe

* S. African coal edges up as buyers cash in on low prices

LONDON May 17 Physical coal prices traded below $80 on Friday, as mining companies sold at levels below the cost of production at many mines while coal swaps fell towards $90, a threshold below which the commodity hasn't traded for three years.

Physical coal prices of coal for delivery into northwest European ports (DES ARA) in June traded at $79.50 a tonne on Friday, down from a close of $79.90 a tonne on Thursday, with 50,000 tonnes of material changing hands at the lowest price since the end of March, broker data showed.

The August contract traded at $81.00, down $0.90 from the previous close, with 50,000 traded.

"Sentiment remains weak because supply still seems plentiful and demand usually weakens at this time of year before the usual restocking expected late in the third quarter," said one trader.

Volumes were relatively brisk on Friday but liquidity in the market was said to be thin this week as traders attended an industry conference in France.

Although U.S. shipments of thermal coal appeared to fall in April because some utilities switched away from burning gas because of high prices, enough material is still making its way to Europe and keeping buyers well supplied, traders said.

Colombia is exporting at full pelt and Russia is still delivering into western Europe even though prompt prices are viewed to be well below the cost of mining and transporting Russian coal to western Europe, thought to be in a range of $85-90.

South African prompt coal gained however, with the June contract trading at $80.50, up $0.45 from the previous close of $80.05, with 50,000 tonnes traded as buyers stepped in to book cargoes and take advantage of low prices.

In the futures market, API2 2014 coal swaps fell to an intraday low of $90.07 per tonne, its weakest trade since late March and down from Thursday's close of $90.55.

The contract hasn't fallen beneath $90 since April 2010, when much of the world was slowly emerging from the worst financial and economic crisis since the 1930s.

Below $90 some of the highest-cost producers in the U.S. and Australia are judged to be uneconomic, and the figure is seen as a key support level in the swaps market.

These countries could cut coal production this year if prices remain weak, according to analysts, although some miners have been cushioned through forward sales at higher prices.

The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed at 38.60 euros a megawatt hour, broadly steady from 38.65 euros at the end of trading on Thursday. (Reporting by John McGarrity; editing by James Jukwey)