* Asian coal prices also down on low Chinese power plant
coal use
* Coal prices have halved since 2011, are close to 5-year
lows
LONDON, July 9 European coal prices continued to
drop on Wednesday as healthy stock levels and imports met
persistent low demand, pulling the market down towards five-year
lows.
European physical coal prices for delivery within this month
fell to $69.75 per tonne on Wednesday, down $0.75 since their
last settlement and close to five-year lows. Prices for delivery
in August were down 30 cents to $70.20 a tonne.
"A mild winter was followed by a mild spring, which entered
into a warm start to the summer, so heating demand has been
rock-bottom for most of the year. That's left stocks full while
at the same time Atlantic supplies are healthy. The result is
weak prices," one coal trader said.
Asian coal prices are also weak as record Australian output
in the first quarter of this year was met by slowing import
needs in China, the world's top coal buyer.
"Weakness in the (Chinese) manufacturing and construction
sectors is one of the reasons why in 1H 2014 (first half 2014)
the utilization of power generation capacity lagged behind the
average of the last 14 years," brokerage Marex Spectron said on
Wednesday in a research note.
"The result was ultimately disappointing coal burn rates and
declining coal imports," it added.
Marex Spectron also said despite an overall positive outlook
for China's economy, coal prices would not find a floor before
Chinese utilities began burning more coal again.
Australian cargoes from its Newcastle terminal and for
delivery in August last settled at $69.50 a tonne, also close to
five-year lows, and European and Asian coal prices have now more
than halved since last peaking in spring 2011 when the meltdown
at Japan's Fukushima nuclear reactor, Australian floods shutting
down coal mines, and the Arab Spring pushed up global prices.
LOSS MAKING MINERS
Analysts said the low prices were forcing many producers to
operate at a loss and that more mines would have to reduce
production or close down before prices recovered significantly.
"A growing share of the sea-borne supply community is
operating at negative margins to cash cost," Morgan Stanley said
this week in a research note.
"While some of the top global miners have either halted
operations or slowed expansion plans, current price dynamics
suggest we need to see more to assist in a price recovery,
including a slowdown in U.S. exports," the U.S. bank added.
ASIAN SUPPLY SQUEEZE?
Despite the recent falls in coal prices, traders said the
Asia/Pacific market could tighten in the coming days and weeks
as Indian utilities run out of coal stocks, forcing them to
order imports from South Africa.
Nearly half of India's coal-fired power stations only have
enough stocks to last a week.
"Thermal coal inventories at Indian power plants are
currently at their lowest level since Q1 2013. As of the end of
last week, they equate to just 8 days of consumption..., down
from 15 days at the start of April," Australian bank Macquarie
said in a research note.
"Out of a total of 100 generators surveyed, 43 reported
critical stock levels of less than 7 days worth of consumption."
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by David Evans)