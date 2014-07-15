* Dust due to dry weather restricts output in Colombia

* Indian utilities struggle to move coal from ports to plants

LONDON, July 15 European physical coal prices for delivery in July edged up on Tuesday as lower available supplies from Colombia were priced into the market, while prices for later in the summer dipped on the back of a low demand outlook.

Prices rose $0.55 to $70.50 a tonne on Tuesday from Monday.

"Coal production at El Cerrejon in Colombia has been reduced due to intense dust during the ongoing dry weather there, and which has ground production at some of its pits to a halt," one coal trader said.

Mechanics working at Colombian coal mines were on strike, although operators said the action so far had not affected output.

Despite the rise in July coal prices, cargoes for delivery to Europe later in the summer became cheaper, with August deliveries down a dollar to $72.25 and September shipments 70 cents cheaper at $73.05 a tonne.

"The outlook is for August and September to remain relatively warm in Europe, and this reduces energy demand, including from coal stations, as many people go on holiday and those at home use significantly less energy for heat and warm water," one utility trader said.

ASIA

In Asia, Indian utilities were running low on stocks, while traders said they were having trouble in moving coal from storage sites at import terminals in harbours.

"There is severe congestion moving coal from ports, where stocks are full, to the power stations, where stocks are running out," one coal analyst said.

Nearly half of India's coal-fired power plants were running low on coal stocks, with only a few days or weeks left in reserve, a shortage that could become critical and drive up thermal coal imports by 14 percent as weak monsoon rains are expected to cut output from hydropower. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jane Baird)