* ARA coal for October down $1.55 at $73.95/tonne
* Australia Newcastle contracts down
* China to restrict imports of some coal types from Jan.
2015
LONDON, Sept 16 Thermal coal prices fell on
Tuesday in reaction to a Chinese ban on the import and local
sale of heavy-polluting coal types from January next year.
European coal cargoes for delivery in October to Amsterdam,
Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) traded at $73.95 a tonne at 1427 GMT
on the GLOBALcoal platform, down $1.55 from the previous
settlement, while December cargoes inched down 25 cents to
$74.85 per tonne.
Australian cargoes for delivery in October from the port of
Newcastle, an Asian benchmark, edged down by 20 cents to $66.00
a tonne, while December cargoes were 15 cents lower at $66.10.
Traders have recently been selling coal in anticipation of
the Chinese ban.
This week, China said it will ban the import and local sale
of coal with high-ash and sulphur content starting from January
to tackle air pollution, with tough requirements in major
coastal cities set to hit Australian miners.
China is the world's top coal importer, accounting for
around a quarter of Australia's coal exports.
Under the new regulations, the government has set different
levels of requirements on coal grades for mining, local sales
and imports.
The most stringent requirements are for cities in the
southern Pearl River Delta, the eastern Yangtze River Delta and
northern cities Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. These will be banned
from burning coal that has more than 16 percent ash and 1
percent sulphur.
Larger mines that would not meet restrictions on ash content
include BHP Billiton's Mount Arthur operations, which
produce about 16 million tonnes a year, Glencore's
Mangoola mine, Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley operations and
Bengalla mine, though it is not clear how much of that goes to
China.
China will also implement a blanket ban on domestic mining,
sale, transportation and imports of coal with ash and sulphur
content exceeding 40 percent and 3 percent respectively.
"The stricter local controls remain a concern, as they
supplant the looser national limits for those important
regions," said a bank active in coal markets.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Pravin Char)