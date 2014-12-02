* February ARA cargoes up 20 cents at $73.10/tonne

* Richards Bay February cargoes down 65 cents at $66/tonne

LONDON Dec 2 European physical thermal coal prices edged higher on Tuesday with low volumes traded, but the outlook for global coal markets remains weak due to oversupply.

In the European market, cargoes for delivery in February to Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) were 20 cents higher at $73.10 a tonne on the Globalcoal trading platform at 1655 GMT. Volume was low, at 25,000 tonnes traded.

March cargoes were 60 cents higher at $72.50 a tonne, with 25,000 tonnes traded.

"A few clips went through today. It could be someone looking to fill a vessel they already have booked but fundamentally the picture is still the same with weak demand," a coal trader said.

Global coal prices have declined steadily for the past two years due to oversupply caused by weak economic activity which reduced demand for energy.

Despite this, coal production has continued to grow in many countries, and production cuts announced recently by major miners such as BHP Billiton and Glencore have not been enough to curb the oversupply. ,

In the Australian market, cargoes for delivery in February from the country's Newcastle terminal were down 60 cents at $62.80 a tonne on the Globalcoal platform.

Cargoes from South Africa's Richards Bay terminal for February delivery were 65 cents lower at $66.00 a tonne.

In the futures market, European API2 2015 coal fell 60 cents to $71.50 a tonne, dragged lower by weaker oil prices.

Front-month Brent crude oil fell below $72 a barrel on Tuesday and is hovering around five-year lows as new supplies of light crude from North America overwhelmed demand, which has been hit by slower economic growth in China and Europe.

Weaker oil prices make coal use less attractive, as coal can act as a substitute for crude oil in some industries. For example, it can be used as feedstock for manufacturing and chemical companies. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Pravin Char)