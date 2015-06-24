* European stocks held by producers rather than end-users

* Russian coal into India displaces South African

GENEVA, June 24 European thermal coal prices were firm on Wednesday, building on recent gains, as producers held onto stocks in the hope of further rises.

European cargoes for delivery into Amsterdam, Rotterdam or Antwerp (ARA) in July last closed at $60.00 a tonne, having risen around 6 percent in the past month.

"Increasing amounts of stocks in ARA, unusually in the hands of producers, who are not prepared to sell at lower levels, are supporting prices," a dry bulk commodity strategist said.

European API2 2015 coal futures were up 0.2 percent at $59.70 a tonne, having recovered ground from a more than nine-year low of $55.25 hit on April 8.

Excess supply which has plagued the market for over three years, along with weak demand from top coal consumer China, continued to prevent any sustained rally in prices however.

China's May thermal coal imports, including lignite, were down around 40 percent versus the same period a year ago.

"China is already trying to move away from cheap, but dirty, coal power towards other sources, including nuclear, renewables, and natural gas," Capital Economics said in a commodities note.

"Overall, China's structural shift away from coal power should continue to put downward pressure on the international price of coal."

In South Africa, coal prices have been coming under pressure in June due to weak Indian demand partly driven by monsoon season, very healthy stock levels, along with competition from Russian coal into India.

Prompt cargoes from South Africa's Richards Bay terminal last closed at $59.00 a tonne, down around 9 percent from a month ago.

"You cannot dump as much Russian coal into China anymore so some is even going to India. Russian coal into India, although still in relatively marginal volumes, is displacing South African coal," the commodities strategist said.

Around 1 million tonnes of Russian thermal coal had been imported into India year to date, an "unprecedented" event, the strategist added. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by William Hardy)