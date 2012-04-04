* Newcastle 2H2012 price forecast down $13 to $107/mt
* But 2013 forecast remains unchanged at $110 a tonne
* India to overtake China as top thermal coal importer
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, April 4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BoAML) has lowered its 2012 thermal coal price forecast as an
oversupply in global markets is not expected to improve in the
near future, the bank said on Wednesday.
But with coal production costs rising in key markets such as
the United States and China, the bank said that it was keeping
its 2013 price outlook unchanged.
"The oversupply in the global coal markets will not improve
quickly ... (and) in the absence of any big supply disruptions,
we see some downside risk to thermal coal prices in the next
months," BoAML said in a research note.
"Thus, we are reducing our forecasts for Australian
Newcastle coal prices in 2H12 to $107 per tonne, from $120
prior, acknowledging better supply and weaker demand
conditions."
Physical coal trading has been thin during the past months
as thermal coal markets are suffering from significant
oversupply as a result of healthy Colombian, U.S., South African
and Russian exports, while demand has been weak.
"As coal demand in the Atlantic region, particularly in
Europe, remains constrained and coal supplies are abundant, some
of these additional volumes have been pushed into the Pacific
coal market, in turn generating regional oversupply there,"
BoAML said.
Beyond 2012, the bank said that it was "more positive on the
market" as coal production costs were rising sharply in the
United States and China, leading to production cutbacks.
"We see API2 front quarter prices drop to $95 a tonne, from
$102.40, but see API2 CAL13 (calendar year 2013) finding support
at $110 a tonne. For 2013, we keep our average forecasts for
Newcastle coal at $110 a tonne," the bank said.
BoAML also said that it expected India to surpass China as
the world's biggest coal importer in 2012.
"Domestic coal shortages in India are getting so extreme
that it is impacting power generation and curbing economic
growth. We see India surpass China as the largest coal importer
this year as it tries to plug its shortfall with foreign
supplies," the bank said.
