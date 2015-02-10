(Adds comments on West Africa, Asian demand expectations)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Feb 10 Blommer Chocolate Co, North
America's largest grinder, expects cocoa demand to remain
"anemic" in 2014/15, an executive said on Tuesday, suggesting
price hikes and slow economies in consuming countries will
pressure demand longer than many had expected.
Blommer expects the Western Europe cocoa grind to fall 1
percent to 2 percent in 2014/15, with declines in North America
and Asia also, Jeff Rasinski, corporate director of procurement
for Blommer, said in a presentation at an industry conference
Rasinksi said weakening demand in all three regions in the
final quarter of 2014 led the company to lower its expectations
for demand in the 2014/15 crop year that runs October-September.
Those data were "symptomatic" of the demand hit seen after
chocolate makers hiked prices amid sluggish economies in major
consuming regions. That will continue this year, Rasinksi said.
The sharp fourth-quarter drop in Asia's grind data was
perhaps exacerbated by issues at U.S. West Coast ports, Rasinksi
said.
The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in California have
been backlogged for months.
Speaking to Reuters after his presentation, he forecast that
the North American grind will fall about 2 percent this year. He
also said he believes other analysts have "wildly overestimated"
grind numbers.
The Asian grind will be a "wild card" this year, said
Rasinski, adding that Blommer expects the only major region for
cocoa grinding to see positive growth this year will be West
Africa.
