By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK Oct 24 Brazilian arabica coffee beans
for delivery in 2015 are selling at their deepest discounts in
years versus U.S. futures as exporters race to cash in on record
local prices, some betting that a deep drought has not done as
much damage as feared.
Drought ravaged Brazil's coffee-growing areas in early 2014,
and a dry spell earlier this month exacerbated concerns that a
poor 2015/16 crop would lead to a global deficit, causing New
York ICE arabica coffee futures to double this year to
their highest since early 2012.
Last week, the price of arabica coffee in local currency
reached 5.519 reais per pound, the highest level in history, due
to the high futures price and current weakness of the real.
The rally has triggered a wave of offers at low
differentials from Brazilian exporters, U.S. importers say.
"We're getting offers we've never seen before," said Pedro
Gaviña, owner of Los Angeles-based importer Gaviña & Sons, which
supplies coffee to many West Coast McDonald's
franchises, calling the differentials he had seen "historical
lows."
Lower-quality beans to be delivered throughout early 2015
into August have been offered at a price equivalent to 27 cents
below futures, while some medium-to-good beans for delivery in
late 2015 had tumbled to 14 cents below. Comparable prices were
not available.
In addition, the discount of fine cup, strictly soft beans
for immediate delivery CCOFSAN-23-NYC hit its largest level in
3-1/2 years earlier this month, falling to nine cents below
futures, though it has since risen to eight cents below.
Importers and roasters emphasized it was not uncommon to
book Brazilian coffee months in advance at any time of year, but
said aggressive selling and low differentials from Brazilian
producers shows they are not concerned about a supply shortfall.
"If supply was tight, those differentials would be going
up," said Nate Hrobak, a buyer at Caribou Coffee, one of the
biggest U.S. specialty chains competing with Starbucks Corp
.
Differentials represent either a discount or a premium for
purchasing physical coffee compared with the front-month
contract on ICE Futures U.S.
It is not unusual for differentials to fall when futures
prices rise, as exporters can slash prices to remain competitive
without impacting bottom lines. Still, the extent of the current
differential slide has contributed to roasters' doubts about the
extent of the projected supply shortfall.
