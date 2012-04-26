* Data that is not seasonally adjusted may give more
accurate view
* CP outstanding, not seasonally adjusted, rose $9.9 bln in
latest week
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. seasonally adjusted
commercial paper outstanding fell $6.7 billion in the week ended
April 25, but non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper
outstanding rose $9.9 billion in the week, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
Ray Stone, managing director and economist at Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey, noted the
"significant decline" in seasonally adjusted commercial paper
outstanding in the latest week and said it was "the biggest in a
while," driven by a drop in domestic financial commercial paper.
But Stone said that ironically, the data that is not
seasonally adjusted could give a truer, less-volatile view of
what is going on.
He said the contraction in commercial paper in the fourth
quarter of 2008 - when Lehman Bros collapsed - was so sharp and
sudden that it appears to have "played havoc" with the seasonal
adjustment factors in the ensuing weekly data. So contrary to
what one would expect, the seasonal adjustments make the data
look more, rather than less, volatile.
"It's interesting to note that there's less volatility in
the non-seasonally adjusted series than there is on a seasonally
adjusted basis; and it's supposed to be the opposite," he said.
"On a not-seasonally adjusted basis, total commercial paper
issuance rose $9.9 billion and total financial commercial paper
outstanding rose $7.8 billion in the week ended April 25.
"The takeaway is we shouldn't put too much emphasis on the
week-to-week wiggles in the seasonally adjusted commercial paper
data," Stone said.
The commercial paper data that has not been seasonally
adjusted has looked stronger than the seasonally adjusted data
and that picture might be the more accurate one, he said.
Still, commercial paper issuance has generally been
shrinking while commercial and industrial loans, according to
data collected and released by the Fed, have been rising.
"So some of the shrinkage in the commercial paper may just
be a reflection that borrowing from a bank is more attractive to
borrowers than going to the commercial paper market, for
whatever reason," Stone said.
"When you go to the commercial paper market, you're pushing
(the credibility of) your name," he said. "But at a bank they
evaluate your credit and sometimes say 'No,' but your
information is not made public to the world."