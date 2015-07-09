NEW YORK, July 9 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper jumped to its highest in more than two months in the
latest week, suggesting renewed loan demand to finance payrolls
and inventories, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding soared
$68.3 billion to $1.021 trillion in the week ended July 8. This
was the largest amount since the week of April 29, when it stood
at $1.023 trillion, according to Fed data.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose
less on the week, up $22.5 billion at $1.025 trillion. Some
analysts consider that a more reliable reading than the
seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the
financial crisis.
The non-seasonally adjusted measure of commercial paper
activity better matched with the latest week's inflows into
money market funds, which are major buyers of these ultra-short
corporate debt.
U.S. money fund assets grew by $13.57 billion to $2.650
trillion in the week ended July 7, the Money Fund Report said on
Wednesday.
Non-seasonally adjusted figures have had less volatility
than seasonally adjusted ones in recent weeks.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted financial commercial paper
outstanding rose $9.3 billion to $520.4 billion.
Non-financial commercial paper outstanding, without seasonal
adjustments, increased by $16.3 billion to $271.7 billion.
Asset-backed commercial paper supply, not seasonally
adjusted, fell $3.7 billion to $224.2 billion.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)