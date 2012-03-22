* Pullback seen in short-term business borrowing

* Some firms have found alternate funding sources

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, March 22 The U.S. commercial paper market contracted in the latest week, suggesting a pullback in short-term business borrowing even as the U.S. economy offered evidence of growth, according to Federal Reserve data released on T hur sday.

In the week ended March 21, commercial paper outstanding fell $5.6 billion to $931.2 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Fed said.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell $300 million in the same week. U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $2.3 billion.

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said the number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits dropped to a four-year low last week, offering further evidence that the job market was gaining traction.

"(Commercial paper) is just a smaller market than it used to be," said Terry Sheehan, economic analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. "Some companies found alternate funding sources so commercial paper hasn't (recovered from the recession) as much as it might have otherwise."

In addition, quarter-end is approaching "at which time risk aversion tends to set in so the declines in commercial paper (issuance) could be related to that," Sheehan said.

Recent upticks in rates might also have encouraged firms to seek longer term borrowing opportunities in order to lock in lower rates when they can, she added.

That is possible since banks are lending more than they did in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis, she said.

Still, "overall, lending isn't what it was and that's consistent with the lower level of economic activity that we've seen these last few years," Sheehan said.