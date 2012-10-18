* Commercial paper outstanding falls for 7th straight week

* Bank, asset-backed sectors lead supply drop

* Non-seasonally adjusted figures show more stability

NEW YORK, Oct 18 The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted for a seventh straight week to its lowest level since May as companies reduced short-term borrowing on signs of slowing business demand, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

Companies raise short-term cash by selling commercial paper to money market funds and other investors to finance inventories, payrolls and other daily operations.

Recent U.S. data showed a pickup in inventories due to a pullback in orders on heavy equipment and other big-ticket items, while payroll growth has remained sluggish.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $21.2 billion to $943.6 billion in the week ended Oct. 17. This was the lowest weekly level since $939.9 billion in the week ended May 2.

Banks and other financial companies accounted for the bulk of the weekly drop in commercial paper supply. Their commercial paper outstanding fell nearly $12 billion in the latest week.

Asset-backed commercial paper, which funds mortgages, car loans and other consumer debt, shrank by $7.5 billion in the latest week.

Factoring out seasonal factors, however, the commercial paper sector appeared more stable.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $3.4 billion to $964.7 billion.