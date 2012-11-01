NEW YORK Nov 1 The amount of seasonally adjusted U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Oct. 31, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $21.4 billion to $945.8 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, fell $20.7 billion to $948.4 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell $10.3 billion to $179.2 billion.