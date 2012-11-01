NEW YORK Nov 1 The amount of seasonally
adjusted U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Oct. 31,
Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose
$21.4 billion to $945.8 billion in the latest week.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which
some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the
seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the
financial crisis, fell $20.7 billion to $948.4 billion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding fell $10.3 billion to $179.2 billion.