NEW YORK Jan 17 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded to its largest size in 17 months, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday, suggesting steady growth by the economy.

Companies raise short-term cash by selling commercial paper to money market funds and other investors to finance inventories, payrolls and other daily operations.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose for a 12th straight week. It jumped $27.8 billion to $1.133 trillion in the week ended Jan. 16.

The latest figure was the highest since $1.147 trillion in the week ended Aug. 17, 2011, according to Fed data.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider more reliable than seasonally adjusted since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $28.9 billion to $1.030 trillion.

This was the highest level of short-term corporate debt on a non-seasonally adjusted basis since the week of Nov. 16, 2011 when it stood at $1.031 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding from foreign financial companies rose $13.4 billion to $231 billion.