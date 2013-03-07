NEW YORK, March 7 The supply of U.S. commercial
paper recorded its biggest weekly decline in more than two years
on reduced demand from money market funds and companies favoring
longer-term debt to raise money.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell
$42.5 billion to $1.021 trillion in the week ended March 6 - the
lowest level since late November, Federal Reserve data released
on Thursday showed.
The decline in commercial paper outstanding was the largest
since the $44.3 billion fall recorded in the week ended Dec 1,
2010.
Companies raise short-term cash by selling commercial paper
to money market funds and other investors to finance
inventories, payrolls and other daily operations.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which
some analysts consider more reliable than seasonally adjusted
since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, also fell
sharply on the week, down $36.3 billion to $1.031 trillion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding
from foreign financial companies fell $9.4 billion to $230.8
billion in the latest week.
Money market mutual funds, which are buyers of commercial
paper, have experienced withdrawals in recent weeks, as
investors scooped up stocks and other higher-yielding
investments on expectations of continued easy monetary policy
from the Federal Reserve and encouraging domestic economic data.
U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $17.50 billion to
$2.634 trillion in the week ended March 5, the Money Fund Report
said on Wednesday.
On the supply front, the U.S. high-grade corporate bond
market has priced $16.67 billion worth of securities after
$26.68 billion worth of supply last week, according to IFR, a
unit of Thomson Reuters.