* Latest evidence U.S. loan demand is broadly improving

* Non-financial commercial paper hits highest in seven weeks (Updates with latest details from Fed)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 6 The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew to its highest level in seven months in the latest week, the latest sign of renewed borrowing demand from businesses to finance inventories and payrolls, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

There was also evidence of improving home loan demand among consumers. On Monday, the Fed said banks eased their lending standards on mortgages in the second quarter.

A rise in borrowing is considered a signal of confidence in the economy. Some analysts however cautioned the pickup in lending activity might stem from anticipation of higher loan costs if the U.S. central bank raises rates later this year.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $8.4 billion to $1.067 trillion in the week ended Aug. 5, which was the highest since $1.086 trillion in the week of Jan. 7.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, fell $6.4 billion to $1.047 trillion. A 10-month high of $1.053 trillion was set the previous week.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the amount of commercial paper issued by non-financial companies rose to $280.6 billion in the latest week, the most in seven weeks.

Non-seasonally adjusted financial commercial paper outstanding fell to $535.8 billion from the previous week's $545.2 billion, which was the highest since June 2014.

As large companies have tapped the bond market to fund their operations, smaller businesses have ramped up their borrowing, too.

On Wednesday, Thomson Reuters and PayNet said their Small Business Lending Index rose to 143.3 in June from an upwardly revised May reading of 131. It was the highest level since the index's inception in 2005 and was up 19 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)