NEW YORK Feb 16 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market shrank in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market fell by $10.8 billion to $962.1 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Feb. 15 from a seasonally adjusted $972.9 billion outstanding a week earlier.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments fell by $4.3 billion in the latest week to $1.023 trillion from $1.027 trillion.

U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding shrank by $6.2 billion in the latest week to $198.7 billion from $204.9 billion.