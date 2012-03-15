BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded in the latest week, suggesting a revival in short-term business borrowing due to an improving U.S. economy, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.
In the week ended March 14, commercial paper outstanding rose $11.2 billion to $936.8 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Fed said.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.