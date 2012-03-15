BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seasonally adjusted figures show growth for 1st time in 5 weeks
* Domestic financial, ABCP issuance post weekly rise
* But non-seasonally-adjusted data points to contraction
NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded for the first time in five weeks, suggesting a revival in short-term business borrowing due to an improving U.S. economy, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.
In the week ended March 14, commercial paper outstanding rose $11.2 billion to $936.8 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, the highest level in three weeks, the Fed said.
Higher issuance from U.S. financial companies and the asset-backed sector spurred the week's rise in commercial paper outstanding.
Domestic financial commercial paper issuance grew $7.1 billion to $270.4 billion in the latest week, while asset-backed commercial paper outstanding rose $8.1 billion to $332.9 billion.
Fed's non-seasonally adjusted data, however, paint a different picture.
They showed this short-term credit market which companies use to raise cash to finance payrolls and inventories contracted by $6.9 billion to $1.013 trillion in the latest week.
Commercial paper outstanding issued from foreign banks, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, fell by $5.1 billion after growing the previous two weeks.
Foreign bank commercial paper outstanding slipped to $133.0 billion in the latest week.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.