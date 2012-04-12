NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. commercial paper
market shrank in the latest week, suggesting businesses either
cut back on short-term borrowing or filled their short-term
borrowing needs elsewhere, according to Federal Reserve data
released on Thursday.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding
fell $6.5 billion in the week ended April 11.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell
$3.1 billion in the week ended April 11.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding fell $1.3 billion in the week ended April 11,
according to the data released by the Fed.
Companies use the short-term commercial paper market to
raise cash to finance payrolls and inventories.