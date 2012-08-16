NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. seasonally adjusted
commercial paper outstanding rose $6.7 billion to $1.020
trillion in the week ended Aug. 15, the Federal Reserve said on
Thursday.
Without seasonal adjustments, U.S. commercial paper
outstanding fell $12.5 billion to $989.5 billion.
While seasonal adjustments typically smooth volatility,
analysts think the gyrations that occurred during the financial
crisis -- which figure into the seasonal adjustment -- actually
make the seasonally adjusted commercial paper data appear more
volatile than the figures look without the seasonal adjustments.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding fell $6.1 billion to $191.9 billion in the same
week.