NEW YORK Aug 30 The U.S. commercial paper
market expanded for a third straight week, suggesting recovery
in company borrowing and investor appetite for short-term debt
in step with a modest economic pickup since mid-summer, Federal
data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $6.8
billion to $1.001 trillion in the week ended Aug. 29 on a
seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.
The market size without seasonal adjustments, however,
dipped by $500 million to $997.6 billion.
Foreign banks' commercial paper outstanding rose $500
million in the latest week to $133.5 billion on a non-seasonally
adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.