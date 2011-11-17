NEW YORK Nov 17 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market grew in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $31.9 billion to $999.6 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Nov. 16 from a seasonally adjusted $967.7 billion outstanding a week earlier.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments expanded by $14.5 billion in the latest week to $1.031 trillion from $1.017 trillion.

U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell by $800 million in the latest week to $183.3 billion. (Reporting by Emily Flitter and Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)