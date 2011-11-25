NEW YORK Nov 25 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market expanded marginally in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Friday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew $100 million to $999.7 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Nov. 23 from a seasonally adjusted $999.6 billion outstanding a week earlier.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments contracted by $5.6 billion in the latest week to $1.026 trillion from $1.031 trillion.

U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding expanded by $900 million in the latest week to $184.2 billion from $183.3 billion. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)