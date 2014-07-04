NEW DELHI, July 4 India's chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Friday, as supplies picked up after government raids against hoarders to ease market concerns over possible supply shortages.

* The contract is expected to open weak in the next session.

* The July chana contract fell 3.8 percent to 2,696 rupees ($45.14) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell because of profit-taking although the downside was limited due to weak monsoon rains over the southern parts of India, mainly Andhra Pradesh.

* The key August contract finished down 1.7 percent at 6,668 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

OILSEEDS COMPLEX

Soybean futures recovered towards the end of the trading session on fresh buying. Planting delays in the central part of the country also supported prices.

* Rapeseed futures also rose in line with soybeans.

* India's monsoon rainfall was 53 percent below average for the week ended July 2, the fourth straight week of poor rains after a delayed onset.

* The key July soybean contract edged up 0.4 percent to 3,978 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract rose 0.2 percent to 3,544 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0145 GMT, the July soyoil contract was up 0.3 percent at 681 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on concerns over next year's output due to weak monsoon rains over the main cane growing areas of western and southern India.

* The key August contract was up 0.2 percent at 3,127 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to better demand.

* The key August contract rose 0.6 percent to 11,475 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures jumped as poor rainfall in the top producing Rajasthan state stoked worries over supplies.

* The August contract closed 3.6 percent up at 5,824 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The August corn contract was 1.1 percent higher at 1,206 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat flat at 1,529 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 59.72 rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)