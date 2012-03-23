* Crude oil spike, dollar fall boosts complex * Gold gains, but logs fourth weekly loss * Grains rally, end week lower By Meredith Mazzilli NEW YORK, March 23 Oil prices rose sharply on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports fell this month amid tightening Western sanctions, while most other commodities rallied on a weaker dollar and spillover support from crude. U.S. crude oil climbed 1.4 percent after industry sources said Iranian oil exports fell 14 percent in March. For the week, U.S. crude ended down 0.2 percent for the second straight weekly loss. Boosted by oil's strength and the broad rally, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index gained 0.7 percent on Friday but ended the week lower due to sell-offs in grains, gold and oil early in the week. The dollar fell on Friday to three-week lows versus the euro and the Swiss franc as the dollar's break of technical support against a basket of currencies triggered stop-loss sell orders. A weaker dollar can make dollar-denominated commodities more attractive to holders of other currencies. Friday was light in terms of economic indicators to give direction to commodities markets, save for figures that showed U.S. new home prices jumped to eight-month highs in February, even as home sales fell in the same month. U.S. silver posted the biggest rise of the components of the CRB, up nearly 3 percent. Sugar was the lone CRB index constituent to end lower, shedding 1.1 percent in thin volume as traders eyed the upcoming harvest in top producer Brazil. U.S. natural gas managed to edge less than half a percent higher as investors covered short positions ahead of the weekend the day after a near 4 percent plunge due to a bearish storage report. [NGA/} Spot gold gained 1.2 percent, climbing from two-month lows hit mid-week to end the week slightly higher after three straight weekly losses. Fading expectations of continued U.S. quantitative easing and large outflows from bullion exchange-traded funds have tempered positive sentiment. "We think that quantitative easing and abnormally low U.S. interest rates have been a huge support for gold prices. It's no surprise that the falling gold price recently has been accompanied by quite a significant rise in U.S. interest rates," Nic Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis, said. Copper likewise enjoyed support from the softer dollar as benchmark London copper and New York copper both added about 1 percent, but still ended the week lower amid fears of a manufacturing slowdown in top consumer China. Soybeans jumped 1.2 percent on Friday on renewed worries about drought-damaged soy crops in South America after the Argentina agricultural ministry on Thursday projected a crop below USDA's latest forecast, but couldn't erase earlier losses and ended the week down 0.5 percent. "In soybeans we're just keep getting an ongoing drumbeat of lower South American production estimates," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst with ABN Amro. Corn extended gains on the Chicago Board of Trade to a third straight day on Friday but ended down 4 percent for the week, as the short-covering rally wasn't enough to make up for heavy selling earlier in the week. Prices at 3:40 p.m. EST (1940 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.86 1.51 1.4% 8.1% Brent crude 125.11 1.97 1.6% 16.5% Natural gas 2.275 0.006 0.3% -23.9% US gold 1662.40 19.90 1.2% 6.1% Gold 1663.74 18.86 1.1% 6.4% US Copper 380.85 4.30 1.1% 10.8% #VALUE! Dollar 79.355 -0.381 -0.5% -1.0% CRB 314.470 2.200 0.7% 3.0% US corn 646.50 2.00 0.3% 0.0% US soybeans 1365.75 16.25 1.2% 14.0% US wheat 654.25 8.00 1.2% 0.2% US Coffee 178.75 1.80 1.0% -21.7% US Cocoa 2307.00 22.00 1.0% 9.4% US Sugar 25.63 -0.28 -1.1% 10.3% US silver 32.272 0.927 3.0% 15.6% US platinum 1627.90 15.80 1.0% 15.9% US palladium 659.90 8.85 1.4% 0.6% (Editing by David Gregorio)