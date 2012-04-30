(Refiles to add dropped word in para 3) * Soy ends up for 5th straight day, near 2008 peaks * Natgas' gain in April the biggest in 13 months * CRB still ends April lower after range-bound trades By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. soybean futures rose for a fifth straight day o n M onday, nearing four-year peaks, natural gas jumped nearly 5 percent and oil prices fell slightly as the commodities complex ended a month of mixed and range-bound trading. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, settled nearly 1 percent lower for April as energy, metals and some agricultural markets saw cautious trades after a 4 percent slide in the index in March. Soybeans, corn, wheat and coffee were among the notable gainers in Monday's session, helping the CRB -- which tracks 19-mostly U.S. traded futures markets -- climb 0.1 percent on the day. Natural gas finished with the biggest monthly gain in more than a year, in a sharp recovery from 10-year low earlier in the month. Orange juice and cocoa led losses for the session. Crude oil, the CRB's biggest component, ended a touch lower. Analysts said investor caution had been heightened lately by worrisome economic data, and fears of another flare-up in the euro zone crisis should Spain's debt situation worsen. "The market is undecided, but if anything there is a slightly bearish bias given that the weekly U.S. jobless (claims) report has disappointed over the last few weeks," said James Zhang, energy analyst at Standard Bank. Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade ended up at near 2008 peaks, despite early profit-taking on last week's hefty gains. The latest rally came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that top soybeans consumer China had bought 220,00 tonnes of the oilseed from the United States for the new-crop marketing year. The purchase added to last week's biggest one-day shipment of U.S. soybeans to China in 21 years. CBOT soybeans for May closed up 6-1/4 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $15.03 a bushel. On a monthly basis, soy was up for a fifth month in a row, rising 7 percent in April, just like in March. On the coffee market, prices for premium Arabica beans moved higher although market sources expected a supply surplus in coming months, which should cap prices. Traders will be looking out for top producer Brazil's weather reports in coming weeks for signs of crop-damaging frost from the end of May through to August. "Speculators have built a large short position, and any news regarding Brazil's winter can potentially create a short-covering rally if they hold this position," said an analyst. July arabicas traded in New York rose 3.05 cents, or 1.7 percent, to end at $1.7955 per lb. London's robusta coffee for July rose $4 to finish at $2,000 a tonne. U.S. natural gas futures ended April with the biggest monthly gain in 13 months as fluctuating temperatures and talk of more supply cuts by producers lifted prices despite concerns about record supplies. The front-month gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled at $2.285 per million British thermal units, up 9.9 cents, or 4.5 percent, on the day and 7.5 percent above the $2.126 settle on March 30. It was the biggest monthly rise for the nearby contract since March 2011. Prices at 5:18 p.m. EDT (2118 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 104.89 -0.04 0.0% 6.1% Brent crude 119.17 -0.66 -0.6% 11.0% Natural gas 2.285 0.099 4.5% -23.6% US gold 1668.60 -0.70 0.0% 6.5% Gold 1663.88 1.56 0.1% 6.4% US Copper 383.35 1.35 0.4% 11.6% Dollar 78.771 0.062 0.1% -1.8% CRB 305.950 0.440 0.1% 0.2% US corn 660.25 7.25 1.1% 2.1% US soybeans 1503.00 6.25 0.4% 25.4% US wheat 647.75 5.50 0.9% -0.8% US Coffee 177.95 2.95 1.7% -22.0% US Cocoa 2263.00 -101.00 -4.3% 7.3% US Sugar 21.17 -0.05 -0.2% -8.9% US silver 30.959 -0.388 -1.2% 10.9% US platinum 1571.90 -3.80 -0.2% 11.9% US palladium 682.35 0.85 0.1% 4.0% (Editing by Marguerita Choy)