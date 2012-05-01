* Strong U.S. manufacturing data drives most markets higher * Oil has biggest gain in 2 weeks, copper edges up * Cocoa outperforms, natgas extends Monday rally By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. oil futures notched their biggest gain in two weeks on Tuesday, and copper and other commodities rose too, after the strongest U.S. manufacturing data in 10 months boosted the outlook for raw materials demand in the world's largest economy. Cocoa jumped to five-week highs and natural gas extended the previous session's rally to boost the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index for the second day in a row. The index of 19 commodities rose nearly 0.7 percent after rising almost 1 percent on M ond ay. Oil rallied after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded last month at a faster pace than expected, easing worries about the U.S. economy after disappointing job growth numbers in April. With markets in many European and Asian nations closed for the May Day holiday, investors focused on the U.S. manufacturing data. Stocks on Wall Street also jumped. U.S. crude oil's benchmark front-month contract shot above the 50-day moving average at $105.21 a barrel -- a level that been a major resistance for the market over the past two weeks. The contract closed at $106.16, up 1.2 percent, for its biggest gain since April 17. "The ISM data pushed crude up and strong equities are helping, and when crude moved above the 50-day moving average that triggered some technical buying," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. Data showing China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a 13-month high in April also helped oil offset early losses related to worries about the euro zone. London's Brent crude settled at $119.66 a barrel, its first positive close in three days. Copper's benchmark three-month futures contract in London rose $40 to close at $8,440 a tonne, after setting a near one-month peak at $8,496.75. Cocoa futures recovered more than they lost in the previous session, vaulting to their highest since the end of March. New York-traded cocoa for July delivery closed up $100, or 4.5 percent, at $2,319 per tonne, its highest settlement since March 28. It closed down 3.3 percent on Monday. "It's a mixture of some spec short-covering, some new longs as we rejected the lows of yesterday," said Drew Geraghty, a commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey. "I think this is technical short-covering." Sugar neared a one-year bottom, bucking the broader trend on the commodities complex. U.S. raw sugar futures for July finished down 0.8 percent at 20.95 cents per lb -- its lowest levels since May 11, 2011 -- as the harvest of Brazil's main center-south cane area and soft consumer demand combined to deflate the sweetener. Orange juice, another niche market, plumbed 19-month lows . Soybean, corn and wheat backed away from last week's powerful rally as players took profit. Prices at 5:11 p.m. EDT (2111 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.00 1.13 1.1% 7.3% Brent crude 119.72 0.25 0.2% 11.5% Natural gas 2.371 0.086 3.8% -20.7% US gold 1666.80 -1.80 -0.1% 6.4% Gold 1661.95 -2.13 -0.1% 6.3% US Copper 384.00 0.65 0.2% 11.8% Dollar 78.814 0.038 0.1% -1.7% CRB 307.950 2.000 0.7% 0.9% US corn 659.75 -0.50 -0.1% 2.0% US soybeans 1497.75 -5.25 -0.4% 25.0% US wheat 633.75 -14.00 -2.2% -2.9% US Coffee 182.85 4.90 2.8% -19.9% US Cocoa 2359.00 96.00 4.2% 11.9% US Sugar 21.17 0.00 0.0% -8.9% US silver 30.877 -0.082 -0.3% 10.6% US platinum 1572.30 0.40 0.0% 11.9% US palladium 681.05 -1.30 -0.2% 3.8% (Editing by David Gregorio)