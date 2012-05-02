(Updates with closing prices; adds quote on impact of Centaurus closure) * Broad losses follow disappointing European, U.S. data * Grain markets tumble, metals and oil down too * Natgas leads losses after Reuters report on Centaurus fund * Cocoa bucks trend to become CRB's only gainer By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 2 Commodities tumbled across the board on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. and European economic data weighed on oil and many other markets, while ideal crop conditions led to double-digit losses in grains. The biggest loser was natural gas, a domestic U.S. market smaller than oil and many other commodities. It sank 5 percent after Reuters reported that legendary gas trader and hedge fund manager John Arnold was closing his flagship Centaurus fund. "The market is viewing the fact that Centaurus is a big player and they are going to have to liquidate," Dominick Chirichella, analyst at the Energy Management Institute, said, adding that the sell-off may have been an "overreaction". U.S. wheat futures slid 4 percent as good crop prospects, including record yield potential in top wheat state Kansas, pointed to a huge harvest that would add to near-record-high global wheat supplies. Corn futures fell nearly 3 percent, pressured by strong crop prospects amid early seeding and rain across portions of the U.S. Midwest. Soybean futures lost more than 1 percent, following wheat and corn. Metal markets dropped broadly too, with copper futures in London and New York ending more than 1 percent lower and U.S. gold losing half a percent, weighed down by a stronger dollar. The U.S. currency rallied against the euro on renewed worries about economic troubles in Europe ahead of key elections in France and Greece. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index shed 1.3 percent by the close. All markets tracked by the CRB declined, except for cocoa, which rose about 1 percent in an extension of Tuesday's speculative gains. "It does feel a bit like we are in a negative death spiral," Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity strategist at SEB in Oslo, said. "Austerity measures over an extended period are showing up in disappointing economic activity." Italy's manufacturing sector shrank more than expected, with new orders tumbling at their fastest rate in three years, data showed. Germany, Spain and France also reported significant declines in factory activity. In the United States, data showed the economy created fewer private-sector jobs than expected last month and new orders for factory goods at three-year lows in March. A separate report on Tuesday indicated the manufacturing sector grew at a faster-than-expected pace in April. U.S. crude oil futures were down about 1 percent, closing just above $105 a barrel, after the latest economic data and a sixth straight week of builds in crude inventories weighed on the market. Prices at 5:08 p.m. EST (2108 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 105.38 -0.78 -0.7% 6.6% Brent crude 118.35 -1.31 -1.1% 10.2% Natural gas 2.253 -0.118 -5.0% -24.6% US gold 1654.00 -8.40 -0.5% 5.6% Gold 1653.00 -8.53 -0.5% 5.7% US Copper 378.70 -5.65 -1.5% 10.2% Dollar 79.139 0.275 0.4% -1.3% CRB 304.080 -3.870 -1.3% -0.4% US corn 642.25 -17.50 -2.7% -0.7% US soybeans 1480.00 -17.75 -1.2% 23.5% US wheat 607.00 -26.75 -4.2% -7.0% US Coffee 181.30 -1.55 -0.8% -20.6% US Cocoa 2342.00 23.00 1.0% 11.0% US Sugar 20.55 -0.40 -1.9% -11.5% US silver 30.592 -0.285 -0.9% 9.6% US platinum 1564.40 -7.90 -0.5% 11.4% US palladium 669.45 -11.60 -1.7% 2.0% (Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)