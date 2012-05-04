* Dismal US jobs report sparks broad risk aversion * US crude oil plunges 4 pct on day, 6 pct on week * Gold rises on bets of potential U.S. stimulus By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 4 A sell-off in commodities got little reprieve o n F riday, with oil prices plunging 4 percent to close below $100 a barrel for the first time since February, after disappointing U.S. jobs data sparked a broad flight from risk. The dollar remained strong for a fifth straight day, making it costlier for buyers using the euro and other currencies to purchase gasoline, copper and other dollar-denominated commodities. Stocks on Wall Street fell more than 1 percent after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April, although the jobless rate itself fell slightly as more people gave up looking for work. Gold was one of the few markets that rose as some investors viewed the precious metal as a bet against further deterioration in the U.S. economy, which could lead to fresh stimulus measures and weaken the dollar, driving investors into gold. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 1.4 percent, rounding out the week's loss at 2.8 percent, its biggest weekly drop since mid-December. Only six -- or about a third -- of the CRB's components ended the day in positive territory. Nickel rose nearly 2 percent to lead gains on fear that new taxes and curbs on metals shipments by Indonesia, an important mining country, would jack up ore prices. U.S. crude oil took the biggest hit, settling at $98.49 per barrel, down 3.95 percent on the day and 6.1 percent on the week. It was the biggest one-day loss since mid-December and the largest weekly decline since late September. London's Brent crude closed at $113.18, or 2.5 percent lower on the session and 5.5 percent down on the week. While the downbeat U.S. jobs report was certainly a factor for oil's tumble, technical triggers intensified the sell-off, reminding traders of the May 5 crash last year when U.S. crude fell 9 percent in a day. In Friday's session, traders cited confusion over margin changes, aside from the breach of Brent's 200-day moving average, as colluding factors. "We have broken through key technical levels here after a disappointing employment report and the PMI number from Europe which suggest that the recovery is stalling and could affect energy consumption," said Gene McGillian of Tradition Energy. Copper hit its lowest level in 9 days, although its drop of less than 1 percent for the day made it a far better performer than oil. "Copper never really priced in (a) strong (U.S.) economy, so it doesn't have as much to take out," said James Bianco,president of Bianco Research Group in Chicago. Copper's most-active July contract in New York closed at $3.7210 a lb, down 1.50 cents. In London, the metal's benchmark three-month contract plumbed an intraday low at $8,146 per tonne, its cheapest since April 25, before ending the day with a $54 loss at $8,175. Gold prices rose more than half a percent, with key June futures contract in New York settling up $10.40 at $1,645.20 an ounce. Gold aside, corn and sugar were among other commodities that rose on improving supply-demand prospects. Benchmark corn settled up nearly 2 percent in Chicago trade while raw sugar finished up almost 1 percent in New York. Prices at 3:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 98.55 -3.99 -3.9% -0.3% Brent crude 113.37 -2.71 -2.3% 5.6% Natural gas 2.279 -0.061 -2.6% -23.8% US gold 1645.20 10.40 0.6% 5.0% Gold 1643.09 6.89 0.4% 5.1% US Copper 372.10 -1.50 -0.4% 8.3% Dollar 79.471 0.250 0.3% -0.9% CRB 297.150 -4.310 -1.4% -2.7% US corn 662.25 11.50 1.8% 2.4% US soybeans 1475.00 6.25 0.4% 23.1% US wheat 603.75 -4.50 -0.7% -7.5% US Coffee 173.50 -0.80 -0.5% -24.0% US Cocoa 2289.00 -18.00 -0.8% 8.5% US Sugar 20.81 0.16 0.8% -10.4% US silver 30.380 0.421 1.4% 8.8% US platinum 1536.00 2.90 0.2% 9.3% US palladium 652.15 -9.20 -1.4% -0.6% (Editing by Alden Bentley)