* Dismal US jobs report sparks broad risk aversion
* US crude oil plunges 4 pct on day, 6 pct on week
* Gold rises on bets of potential U.S. stimulus
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 4 A sell-off in commodities got
little reprieve o n F riday, with oil prices plunging 4 percent to
close below $100 a barrel for the first time since February,
after disappointing U.S. jobs data sparked a broad flight from
risk.
The dollar remained strong for a fifth straight day, making
it costlier for buyers using the euro and other currencies to
purchase gasoline, copper and other dollar-denominated
commodities.
Stocks on Wall Street fell more than 1 percent after
the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers cut back on
hiring in April, although the jobless rate itself fell slightly
as more people gave up looking for work.
Gold was one of the few markets that rose as some investors
viewed the precious metal as a bet against further deterioration
in the U.S. economy, which could lead to fresh stimulus measures
and weaken the dollar, driving investors into gold.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
fell 1.4 percent, rounding out the week's loss at 2.8 percent,
its biggest weekly drop since mid-December.
Only six -- or about a third -- of the CRB's components
ended the day in positive territory. Nickel rose nearly
2 percent to lead gains on fear that new taxes and curbs on
metals shipments by Indonesia, an important mining country,
would jack up ore prices.
U.S. crude oil took the biggest hit, settling at
$98.49 per barrel, down 3.95 percent on the day and 6.1 percent
on the week. It was the biggest one-day loss since mid-December
and the largest weekly decline since late September.
London's Brent crude closed at $113.18, or 2.5
percent lower on the session and 5.5 percent down on the week.
While the downbeat U.S. jobs report was certainly a factor
for oil's tumble, technical triggers intensified the sell-off,
reminding traders of the May 5 crash last year when U.S. crude
fell 9 percent in a day.
In Friday's session, traders cited confusion over margin
changes, aside from the breach of Brent's 200-day moving
average, as colluding factors.
"We have broken through key technical levels here after a
disappointing employment report and the PMI number from Europe
which suggest that the recovery is stalling and could affect
energy consumption," said Gene McGillian of Tradition Energy.
Copper hit its lowest level in 9 days, although its drop of
less than 1 percent for the day made it a far better performer
than oil.
"Copper never really priced in (a) strong (U.S.) economy, so
it doesn't have as much to take out," said James
Bianco,president of Bianco Research Group in Chicago.
Copper's most-active July contract in New York closed
at $3.7210 a lb, down 1.50 cents.
In London, the metal's benchmark three-month contract
plumbed an intraday low at $8,146 per tonne, its
cheapest since April 25, before ending the day with a $54 loss
at $8,175.
Gold prices rose more than half a percent, with key June
futures contract in New York settling up $10.40 at
$1,645.20 an ounce.
Gold aside, corn and sugar were among other commodities that
rose on improving supply-demand prospects.
Benchmark corn settled up nearly 2 percent in Chicago
trade while raw sugar finished up almost 1 percent in New
York.
Prices at 3:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 98.55 -3.99 -3.9% -0.3%
Brent crude 113.37 -2.71 -2.3% 5.6%
Natural gas 2.279 -0.061 -2.6% -23.8%
US gold 1645.20 10.40 0.6% 5.0%
Gold 1643.09 6.89 0.4% 5.1%
US Copper 372.10 -1.50 -0.4% 8.3%
Dollar 79.471 0.250 0.3% -0.9%
CRB 297.150 -4.310 -1.4% -2.7%
US corn 662.25 11.50 1.8% 2.4%
US soybeans 1475.00 6.25 0.4% 23.1%
US wheat 603.75 -4.50 -0.7% -7.5%
US Coffee 173.50 -0.80 -0.5% -24.0%
US Cocoa 2289.00 -18.00 -0.8% 8.5%
US Sugar 20.81 0.16 0.8% -10.4%
US silver 30.380 0.421 1.4% 8.8%
US platinum 1536.00 2.90 0.2% 9.3%
US palladium 652.15 -9.20 -1.4% -0.6%
(Editing by Alden Bentley)