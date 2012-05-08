(Corrects to remove references to nickel and aluminium due to LME closure, CRB index last week) * Markets recover after initially diving on Europe elections * CRB index ends in positive territory after 3 pct fall last week * Bargain hunting helps oil; bets on China lift copper By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 7 Commodities rebounded on Monday after the huge selloff of the previous session, with bargain hunting lifting oil prices from their lows after investors shrugged off earlier fears about election outcomes in Europe. Futures of orange juice fell more than 3 percent, cotton about 2 percent and soybeans nearly 1 percent, reflecting continued caution in some markets after Friday's rout that pushed prices to multi-month lows. Closure of London markets for a holiday also led to thinner trading volumes. Even so, some key industrial commodities like copper and natural gas closed in positive territory. That helped the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rise slightly after its near 3 percent fall last week - the sharpest decline in five months. Aside from the thinking that Friday's rout may have been overdone, markets such as copper were also boosted by expectations of a turnaround in demand in the second quarter from top metals buyer China, analysts said. "The uncertainties that have emerged in Europe are going to contribute to a downside bias to the trading range," Nicholas Snowdon, an analyst with Barclays Capital in New York, said. "But ultimately, we are still in a phase where this tension between current softness in Chinese demand and the expectation of an ultimate improvement in conditions there in the second half of the year is keeping us in a relatively range-bound market for the majority of base metal prices." The outcome from weekend elections in France and Greece initially sent commodities, stocks and other risk assets tumbling in Monday's early trade. Socialist Francois Hollande's victory in France's presidential election signaled a push back against German-led austerity policies. In Greece, both the conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK were thrashed as Greeks voted against the two traditional ruling parties after they imposed austerity in exchange for a bailout to avert a sovereign default. The winning parties must now woo support from factions boosted in the election by opposing the bailout, making it uncertain if they can form government. Copper prices fell about 1.5 percent before reversing sentiment to close up by a similar percentage. The metal's most-active U.S. futures contract, July, touched a session low of $3.6665 a lb before finishing at $3.7480. In crude oil, the benchmark Brent contract in London fell as much as $2.84 before closing two cents off at $113.16 a barrel. U.S. light crude in New York tumbled $3.15 before paring losses to end 55 cents lower at $97.94. Prices at 3:42 p.m. EDT (1942 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 98.07 -0.42 -0.4% -0.8% Brent crude 113.30 0.12 0.1% 5.5% Natural gas 2.336 0.057 2.5% -21.8% US gold 1639.10 -6.10 -0.4% 4.6% Gold 1637.80 -4.25 -0.3% 4.7% US Copper 377.35 5.25 1.4% 9.8% Dollar 79.580 0.081 0.1% -0.7% CRB 297.460 0.310 0.1% -2.6% US corn 665.00 2.75 0.4% 2.9% US soybeans 1463.50 -11.50 -0.8% 22.1% US wheat 606.25 2.50 0.4% -7.1% US Coffee 174.15 0.65 0.4% -23.7% US Cocoa 2357.00 68.00 3.0% 11.8% US Sugar 21.05 0.24 1.2% -9.4% US silver 30.072 -0.308 -1.0% 7.7% US platinum 1530.10 -5.90 -0.4% 8.9% US palladium 647.80 -4.35 -0.7% -1.3% (Editing by Ed Davies)