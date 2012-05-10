* US crude up while London Brent drops

* Corn drops as U.S. forecasts big harvest

* Positive US jobs data, weak dollar boost commods

* CRB near flat for a second day

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, May 10 Most commodity markets rose on T hursday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted investor confidence, although oil closed mixed and corn tumbled on a government forecast that a bumper crop would help swell domestic stocks of the grain.

The dollar's drop against the euro for the first time in eight sessions helped lift prices of various dollar-denominated commodities.

Still, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended nearly flat for a second straight session.

U.S. crude oil ended up in choppy trading while London's Brent crude fell as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production and evidence of the strengthening U.S. jobs market muddied the oil demand outlook.

New U.S. claims for jobless benefits edged down last week, against forecasts for an increase, somewhat calming fears that the labor market was stagnating after surprisingly week employment growth in April. [ID:nL1E8GA1I4}

Copper rose for the first time in six sessions, recovering from the prior day's three-week low below $8,000 a tonne.

Gold rose, snapping three days of declines, as bargain hunters waded into the market after prices fell sharply this week on worries about a worsening European debt crisis.

Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures rose in thin trading, extending recoveries from multi-month lows plumbed during the previous session. Gains were capped by expectations of strong Brazilian harvests for both crops.

U.S. corn futures tumbled as much as 3.25 percent after the government predicted that domestic stocks of the grain will surge this autumn to their highest in seven years, aided by record yields in the coming harvest. (Editing by David Gregorio)