* CRB at lowest since October 2010 * U.S. crude, copper, gold near 4-month lows * Raw sugar flat after nearing 20-month bottom By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 14 The sell-off in commodities deepened o n M onday, with U.S. crude oil sinking below $95 and a benchmark index for resource markets touching a 19-month bottom, as Greece's political woes exacerbated fears that trouble in Europe would drag demand for raw materials. The euro's slide to December lows sent the dollar rallying anew, further dragging commodities, which are mostly priced in the U.S. currency. China's move to free up more cash from its banks for lending after the dismal industrial production data it issued from last week also reaffirmed some investors' fears that the No. 2 economy was less resilient than thought. "The liquidity improvement (by China) will not help because there's simply no demand out there," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. "It's not about liquidity, it's about real demand," he added. Crude oil, copper and gold futures in New York hit a four-month trough. Soybeans traded in Chicago plumbed a six-week low. U.S. raw sugar futures neared a 20-month bottom but then bounced up to trade flat. Robusta coffee bucked the trend, rising to an eight-month high on tight supplies due to strong demand in emerging markets. The broad commodities sell-off came as efforts to form a coalition government in Greece after its May 6 elections remained inconclusive, throwing into limbo the country's debt commitments. European Union policymakers warned Athens it cannot remain in the euro zone if it tore up bailout program agreements. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a closely-followed indicator for commodities, fell more than 1 percent to below 290 points -- its lowest since October 2010. The CRB is now down 6 percent on the year after a downtrend that began with the slide in oil prices over the past few weeks. U.S. crude oil, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the CRB's weighting, fell nearly 2 percent to $93.65 a barrel -- breaking the market's $95 psychological support and setting a low not seen since Dec. 19. London's Brent crude slid more than 1 percent, hovering near $110, or a Jan. 25 low. Prices at 12:55 p.m. EDT (1655 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 94.44 -1.69 -1.8% -4.4% Brent crude 110.76 -1.50 -1.3% 3.1% Natural gas 2.430 -0.079 -3.2% -18.7% US gold 1561.30 -22.70 -1.4% -0.4% Gold 1561.40 -16.90 -1.1% -0.2% US Copper 355.85 -8.95 -2.5% 3.6% LME Copper 7843.50 -169.50 -2.1% 3.2% Dollar 80.579 0.314 0.4% 0.5% CRB 288.040 -3.760 -1.3% -5.7% US corn 611.00 3.00 0.5% -5.5% US soybeans 1394.00 -10.00 -0.7% 16.3% US wheat 604.00 11.25 1.9% -7.5% US Coffee 173.70 -2.85 -1.6% -23.9% US Cocoa 2234.00 -85.00 -3.7% 5.9% US Sugar 20.17 -0.04 -0.3% -13.2% US silver 28.325 -0.533 -1.9% 1.5% US platinum 1442.80 -28.60 -1.9% 2.7% US palladium 595.95 -7.45 -1.2% -9.2%