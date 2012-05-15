* German growth offers some respite to euro/global worries * Natgas tops gains; corn, soy, wheat and robusta rise strongly * Oil prices mixed; copper and gold still weak By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 15 Commodities were mixed on T uesday after five days of broad declines, with agricultural markets recovering the most and oil and metals still weak, as German economic growth data offered some solace to investors still jittery about the euro zone. Better-than-forecast German first-quarter GDP data raised hopes that Germany might steer its way through the European debt crisis. The euro-zone economy stagnated and posted zero growth in the quarter, but avoided a recession. Still, many investors remained worried about the global economy and the outlook for raw materials demand. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, rose 0.2 percent after losing 3 percent in five previous sessions. The euro resumed its slide against the dollar after Greece failed to form a government and said it would hold new elections. Investors worried that the country might exit the euro. Wall Street's S&P 500 stock index staged a modest rebound before resuming its descent, hitting a three-month low and ending the session lower. "Today it's very much about the macro environment, about political uncertainty in the euro zone," said Gayle Berry, a commodities analyst with Barclays Capital in London. U.S. natural gas rose 3 percent, topping gains on the CRB, on supportive supply-demand fundamentals and expectations for another light weekly inventory build. Corn, soybeans and wheat were other big gainers, closing up between 2 percent and 3 percent in Chicago . Robusta coffee in London hit eight-month highs. Benchmark Brent crude oil in London also closed up, the first time in four days. But U.S. crude -- the CRB's largest component, accounting for nearly a quarter of its weighting -- fell for a third day in a row. ] The dollar's resilience also made metals priced in the currency costlier for users of the euro. That limited the recovery in copper and gold, which fell to four-month lows before paring losses by the close. Metals that ended up included aluminium, nickel, tin and zinc. Prices at 3:48 p.m. EDT (1948 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.18 -1.61 -1.7% -5.7% Brent crude 111.77 0.20 0.2% 4.1% Natural gas 2.500 0.069 2.8% -16.4% US gold 1557.10 -3.90 -0.2% -0.6% Gold 1543.30 -13.35 -0.9% -1.3% US Copper 351.75 -3.65 -1.0% 2.4% Dollar 81.256 0.648 0.8% 1.3% CRB 289.140 0.690 0.2% -5.3% US corn 597.25 14.25 2.4% -7.6% US soybeans 1413.00 26.00 1.9% 17.9% US wheat 608.50 10.25 1.7% -6.8% US Coffee 177.05 -0.35 -0.2% -22.4% US Cocoa 2268.00 7.00 0.3% 7.5% US Sugar 20.40 0.13 0.6% -12.2% US silver 28.054 -0.265 -0.9% 0.5% US platinum 1446.50 3.90 0.3% 3.0% US palladium 601.10 6.25 1.1% -8.4% (Editing by David Gregorio)